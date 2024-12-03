Adastra recognized as an AWS Global Data and Analytics and Innovation Partner of the Year winner

Adastra is excited to announce it is a recipient of the AWS Data and Analytics Consulting Partner of the Year (Global) and Innovation Partner of the Year (EMEA) awards.

The Data and Analytics Consulting Partner of the Year Award recognizes Adastra for our data analytics and AI expertise and commitment to delivering unmatched value to their clients. This is evidenced by our dedication to providing essential data-driven insights and analytics solutions, making use of AWS's sophisticated technologies to encourage innovation, streamline decision-making, drive business growth and promote AI solutions through to production.

The Innovation Partner of the Year Award celebrates Adastra's outstanding achievements in delivering end-to-end consulting services. This award acknowledges our proven success in enhancing customer experiences through cutting-edge generative AI technologies and real-time analytics, delivered through an integrated lifecycle of services, including assessments, architecture, design, development, deployment, and ongoing management of cloud environments and applications.

A prime example of Adastra's innovation is its development of a transformative enterprise search solution for global seed producer KWS. The solution, leveraging AWS generative AI technologies, streamlined their R&D department's data retrieval processes. Featuring Amazon Bedrock, the solution enhanced KWS's data ecosystem and provided seamless MS Teams integration for user convenience. Bjørn Øst Hansen, Senior Research Lead Knowledge Discovery at KWS commented, "In Adastra, we found a partner with a deep understanding of generative AI and a lot of experience in implementing solutions in AWS."

This comprehensive solution not only enhanced KWS's research efficiency, enabling 40% faster information retrieval, but also accelerated innovation, transforming its approach to agricultural research and development. It delivered substantial benefits, including enhanced user satisfaction, strategic business transformation towards sustainability and innovation, and significant cost savings.

"This recognition from AWS is not just an award; it's a reflection of our unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation. Being named Data and Analytics Consulting Partner of the Year and Innovation Partner of the Year underscores our expertise and the trust our clients place in us to navigate their cloud journeys. It fuels our drive to continue making a significant impact through AWS technologies." Rob Turner, Global CEO, Adastra

Announced during the Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2024, the Geographic and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners that have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they support their customers.

The Geography and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across several award categories, awarded at both the geographic and global level. All AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination. Award submissions were reviewed by a third-party, Canalys, and selected with special emphasis placed on customer success use cases.

In addition, there were several data-driven award categories, which were evaluated by a unique set of metrics that helped measure AWS Partners' performance over the past year. Canalys audited the datasets used to ensure that all measurements and calculations were objective and accurate. Finalists represented the top three ranked AWS Partners across each category.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program focused on helping partners innovate, accelerate their journey to the cloud, and take full advantage of the breadth and depth of AWS.

About Adastra

For over two decades, we have transformed businesses into digital leaders, helping global organizations innovate, achieve operational excellence, and create unforgettable customer experiences, all with the power of their data.

At the forefront of AI, data, cloud, digital and governance services, we deliver solutions to enterprises to leverage data that they can manage and trust, connecting them to their customers and their customers to the world.

