VistaJet International Ltd: VistaJet Introduces 20 Culinary Gems in the Sky

On its twentieth anniversary, VistaJet partners with 20 incredible dining establishments. Discovered by VistaJet's Private Dining team, these hidden culinary gems, from Shanghai to Las Vegas, will delight VistaJet guests on board for their next journey, creating gastronomic memories for life.

VistaJet, the first and only global private aviation company, offers a unique business model and product - guaranteeing an aircraft available to fly its Members anywhere, anytime.

VistaJet's Private Dining is one of its most loved services and a core feature. That is why the team has selected over 7,000 suppliers around the world: the finest producers and purveyors, the most sought-after private chefs, and Michelin-starred restaurants, to source the freshest and highest quality ingredients and dishes. Focused on seasonality, health and wellbeing, VistaJet menus have continually evolved to satisfy all palates, and are expertly served by its Cabin Hosts trained by the British Butler Institute and Wine & Spirit Education Trust.

With the introduction of new collaborations with 20 of the most remarkable culinary geniuses of our time, VistaJet Members will embark on a curated voyage through the finest tastes in the world.

Diego Sabino, Vice President of Private Dining said: "We have been on a journey to transform the private dining experience in the air - to make it something to savor. We have explored the art and science of dining at high altitude, creating delectable flavors that our Members can enjoy together on board, whatever the occasion. As we add more and more incredible talents to our selection, we really look forward to welcoming every client with dishes worth going back to, for many miles to come."

To celebrate its 20th anniversary, VistaJet is delighted to introduce the world to its 20 VistaJet Culinary Gems:

Tin Lung Heen, Hong Kong

Tin Lung Heen, which translates as "sky dragon's pavilion," occupies the 102nd floor of the Ritz- Carlton, itself housed within the city's tallest skyscraper, the International Commerce Centre. Window tables are naturally the most coveted, but every seat provides a spectacular view.

The restaurant interior is equally memorable, with chandeliers, marble columns, and plenty of redwood veneer. But more important than all of this is the superb Cantonese cooking, led by head chef Paul Lau, which has earned Tin Lung Heen its coveted Michelin-two-star status.

The menu options are vast, ranging from tasting menus to a` la carte to dim sum (at lunch and on weekends only), but there is no dip in quality. Dish highlights include live- seafood specialties such as steamed crab with Huadiao wine or barbecued meats including roasted goose with plum sauce. The wine list offers some big-ticket bottles from Burgundy and Bordeaux, among many others. This is destination dining of the highest order- quite literally.

Standout dish: Fried rice with crispy crab claw in sweet-and-sour sauce.

Lucciola, New York, USA

Manhattan is hardly short on excellent Italian restaurants-indeed, it boasts arguably the finest array outside Italy. But Lucciola, located on the Upper West Side, shines as a true culinary gem in the Big Apple.

Chef Michele Casadei Massari hails from Emilia- Romagna-the northern- Italian province that is home to Bologna, Modena, and Parma, among other food-obsessed cities-and brings the region's love to the table with handmade pasta, artisanal ingredients, and warm hospitality. Expect aged Parmigiano Reggiano, fresh truffles, sharp but sweet balsamic vinegar, delicious mortadella, and a long list of cracking Italian red wines.

The interior decor is inspired by the work of cult Italian director Pupi Avati, whose most famous film features a lovelorn baker, no less, as food is never far from the center of Italian culture. With a range of tasting-menu options to choose from, this is a genuinely classy affair, lit up by wonderful Italian cooking.

Standout dish: Tortelloni with butter and sage- when the ingredients are this good, you just need to keep it simple.

Nobu, Seville, Spain

Seville, the Andalusian capital, is a wonderful destination in its own right, but since 2013 its ample attractions have been enhanced by a Nobu Hotel. And with every Nobu Hotel comes an iteration of the legendary Nobu restaurant, first opened in New York City by Japanese-born chef Nobu Matsuhisa in partnership with Robert De Niro some 20 years ago.

The property is typically understated and chic, offering an alternative to the flamboyance the Spanish city is known for. Similarly, the menu at Nobu doesn't shout but whispers seductively while also incorporating nods to local ingredients and flavors: yellowtail sashimi with jalapen~o, fried squid with shiso salsa, and Wagyu dumplings with spicy ponzu. For those who want the full Nobu experience, opt for the omakase tasting menu, which adds contemporary global touches to Japanese classics. Guests can dine in the main restaurant or relax on the rooftop with cocktails and a selection of bar snacks.

Standout dish: The black-cod miso has legendary status. Nobu newbies must try it, and Nobu veterans will likely reorder.

Mirazur, Menton, France

If the perfect restaurant experience can be defined as a blend of exquisite food, outstanding hospitality, and unparalleled ambiance, then Mirazur has hit the jackpot. Thanks to its location on the idyllic Co^te d'Azur, it has access to the freshest produce that talented Argentinian chef- patron Mauro Colagreco transforms into a tasting menu. With hospitality led by Colagreco's Brazilian wife, Julia, this truly is a destination restaurant deserving of being named the best in the world (as it was back in 2019).

An early champion of sustainable practices, Colagreco sources almost all his herbs and vegetables from the restaurant's own hillside gardens, and the menu is inspired by the lunar cycle. The tasting-menu experience in the stunning, airy dining room overlooking the azure Ligurian Sea changes daily: It lasts up to four hours, and the time will fly by in a whirlwind of flavor. Oenophiles should also opt for the first-class wine pairing-and book a taxi.

Standout dish: Salt-crusted beetroot with caviar-the beetroot is stored underground for two years before being cooked in salt and served with a sprinkling of caviar.

Quilon, London, United Kingdom

Located near Buckingham Palace, Quilon has established itself over 25 years as one of the U.K.'s finest Indian restaurants. At the same time, it serves the antithesis of most non-Indians' idea of what Indian food comprises, with light, healthy, often subtle preparations focusing first and foremost on seafood.

Veteran chef Sriram Aylur and his experienced team cook regional southwestern-coastal cuisine from Goa and Kerala, including dishes such as pan-seared scallop with mango thokku and golden turmeric sauce or fried peppered shrimp in a masala sauce.

The dishes and techniques are rooted in tradition, but Aylur's execution and plating are distinctly contemporary. Quilon also has an intriguing "beer pairing" tasting menu, with each dish matched with a particular ale. Offering everything from set-menu lunches to a` la carte dining to all-table tasting menus, this is one of the best-value Michelin-starred dining options in London.

Standout dish: Seafood moilee: cubes of halibut, prawns, and potato gently poached in a moilee sauce.

Forte dei Marmi, Miami, USA

Enter Forte dei Marmi, on the southern tip of Miami Beach, and you might be forgiven for thinking you'd been transported across the Atlantic to an Italian coastal villa. The original 1930s building has been faithfully redesigned by architect Chad Oppenheim to mirror elements of the seaside resort of the same name in Tuscany. (Forte dei Marmi translates as "fort of marbles.")

The food and wine on offer cement that evocative feeling: We are talking ingredient-focused seafood cooking from chef Fabrizio Piga centered around the freshest catch. Starters include langoustine carpaccio with citronetta sauce and grilled octopus with warm potato salad; pasta dishes such as linguine with lobster are divine, with a cuttlefish risotto also worthy of attention. Main dishes- secondi in Italian-tend toward whole fish such as Dover sole or classics such as veal-chop porcini. The wine list is authentically Italian and weighted to the upper end of the market. Overall, a proper, upscale Italian restaurant that sources great ingredients and treats them with reverence.

Standout dish: Truffle cacio e pepe-an indulgent classic.

Les Amis, Singapore

This is the sophisticated flagship restaurant of the well-established Les Amis Group family. In the 1990s, there was a dearth of independent fine-dining restaurants in Singapore, and Les Amis filled the void when it opened in 1994.

For 30 years it has remained one of the city-state's most revered eating establishments, regularly appearing on the list of Asia's 50 best restaurants. The food is unmistakably French and luxurious, and the menu is the work of chef Sebastien Lepinoy, who worked with the legendary Joe¨l Robuchon.

The desserts are a highlight, created by Singaporean-born pastry chef Cheryl Koh. But it is perhaps the white-glove service and expertise of the front-of-house team that set Les Amis apart from the crowd. Each server has a different area of specialist knowledge, from cheese to truffles to caviar. Les Amis is also famous for its 1,800-bottle-strong wine list. Little wonder the place has earned the rare accolade of three Michelin stars.

Standout dish: Angel-hair pasta with kombu, caviar, and black truffle and the roasted wild turbot with printanie`re sauce.

Zeffirino, Genoa, Italy

Zeffirino opened its doors in Genoa in 1939 and has been a mainstay of the Italian port city's dining scene ever since, its white-linen-draped tables welcoming everyone from Frank Sinatra and Sophia Loren to Muhammad Ali and Pope Francis.

This is a true family affair: Founder Zeffirino Belloni's children and now grandchildren have been instrumental in maintaining the restaurant's legacy as well as expanding around the world. The menu was hyperlocal before that was even a thing, with the freshest catch used for seafood dishes, plus vegetables and herbs from Liguria's mineral-rich soil. The nearby maritime village of Pra is home 9 to the distinctive basil variety synonymous with the area and, notably, with this proud restaurant in the form of its inimitable pesto.

Standout dish: Paffutelli alla Frank e Trofiette al pesto genovese di Zeffirino a.k.a. homemade vegetarian ravioli with Zeffirino pesto sauce-it's the pesto, made from a secret Belloni-family recipe, that's the key to gastronomic happiness.

Kumi, Las Vegas, USA

Over the past decade, Kumi has carved out a reputation as one of the premier Asian- dining experiences in Sin City. First opened under the guidance of prolific Korean American chef Akira Back, it continues to operate as a fundamentally Japanese restaurant that incorporates a host of Korean elements into its cooking.

Located within the Mandalay Bay resort, the dining space has recently undergone a bold makeover with statement bonsai trees and bamboo elements. Sharing plates from a menu featuring dishes such as yellowtail with Fresno chili and caviar is encouraged, or you can try a Wagyu gyoza with black garlic ponzu and chicken karaage with sweet gochujang. There are also plenty of steak options (this is Vegas, after all) as well as excellent fish dishes such as kombu-steamed Chilean sea bass, while the sushi and sashimi sets are exemplary. Before or after dining, don't miss out on cocktails in Kumi's lounge space: Try the Ichigo Nights (tequila, Cointreau, lime, serrano pepper) or the Yuzu Pop (vodka, yuzu liqueur, lemon verbena).

Standout dish: Hot Mess roll-poke sashimi, kanikama, avocado, and "Screaming O" sauce.

Seta, Milan, Italy

Located in Milan's Mandarin Oriental hotel, Seta is the flagship of acclaimed chef Antonio Guida. This Michelin-two-star spot has become a destination for gourmets visiting the city, with Guida presenting dishes that draw on his southern-Italian heritage, as well as influences from Tuscany and the chef's early career in France and Switzerland.

The presentation is exemplary, with flavor combinations such as veal sweetbreads with rhubarb both unusual and precise, resulting in a memorable manifestation of contemporary Italian cooking. Three tasting menus are available: signature dishes that represent the chef's personal and professional journey; a menu of newly created, more experimental dishes; and (for the more curious) a seasonally specific menu based around a key ingredient.

The restaurant space within the hotel's courtyard is serene and stylish, with diners having the choice of indoor or outdoor tables-some with a view of the open kitchen for added theater.

Standout dish: Risotto with raspberry and herb cream- an artwork on the plate, a sensation on the palate.

Wasabi by Morimoto, Mumbai, India

Set within the historic Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai, Wasabi by Morimoto is a true game changer. When it opened some 20 years ago, this was the first high-profile Japanese restaurant in the city, after which many others have followed. But it remains the best. Guests enter an alternate world from the tradition-steeped hotel when they step into the lime-accented bar and ascend to the red-lacquered first-floor dining room, complete with stunning views of the Gateway to India.

Wasabi serves authentic Japanese dishes from the repertoire of "Iron Chef" Masaharu Morimoto, with key ingredients flown in from Japan. Highlights of the omakase menu include flounder carpaccio and seared teriyaki Kobe steak. There's also a robata-grill counter in the dining room, so you can order and watch your chosen ingredients being cooked in front of you. A place to see and be seen- and eat extremely well.

Standout dish: A selection of the super-fresh sushi and sashimi.

Da Vittorio, Shanghai, China

The Cerea family has been running the original Da Vittorio in northern Italy for nearly 50 years-and this Chinese iteration is its first venture outside Europe. Standards have not slipped in the slightest, as demonstrated by its gaining two Michelin stars as well as appearing on the list of Asia's 50 best restaurants. This is largely due to the stewardship of Tuscan executive chef Stefano Bacchelli, whose dishes retain the distinctive refined Italian essence but add local accents and twists where appropriate.

The service at the super-premium white-linen spot on Shanghai's famous riverside promenade, the Bund, is as unfaltering as one would expect, matching the crystal chandeliers and beautiful stained-glass windows that illuminate the dining room. As well as the a` la carte selection, there are two tasting menus: One focuses on seafood, and the other encompasses 14 surprise courses selected by the chef.

Standout dish: Linguine amatripesce-this classic from the homeland is given a regional twist with the addition of maw from yellow croaker fish from the Fujian province of China in place of cod belly.

Beefbar, New York, USA

The Big Apple has become home to the first Beefbar in the U.S., which opened in Tribeca in the spring. What can Manhattanites expect? As the name suggests, the concept is big on beef (thought it does include plant-based options) and celebrates the humble cow in a variety of extravagant ways: through elevated international street-food snacks (sandos, tacos, kebabs, and bao buns); through classic steaks sourced from cattle in the U.S., Australia, and Japan (bavette, rib eye, filet mignon, tomahawk); and in comfort food known the world over (carbonaras, tempuras, burgers, and much more).

When mixed with refined, clubby interiors and a beautiful crowd, it makes for a memorable formula. Since its birth in Monte Carlo in 2005, Beefbar has expanded around the world and spawned offshoots including the cozier Le Petit Beefbar concept and the Beefbar Delis. Now New York gets to join the global Beefbar party.

Standout dish: Teppanyaki Kobe steak with homemade potato mash.

Santo Mare, London, United Kingdom

Stepping into Santo Mare is akin to visiting the world's smartest Italian fishmonger, with a vast array of seafood displayed in the window. Located on George Street in the upscale Marylebone district of London, this is actually a 100-seat fine- diner from established restaurateur Andrea Reitano, who is behind a slew of high-end fish- focused spots in London, Sardinia, and beyond.

Here you'll find a large terrace for those treasured weeks when summer breaks out in the U.K., and an even larger wine list alongside the extensive menu. Santo Mare's ingredients are shipped daily from the fishing boats of the Tyrrhenian Sea (between the Italian mainland and Sardinia), and the quality and freshness of the catch are exemplified by the many pesce crudo (raw fish) options on the menu, including red-tuna tartare and king-prawn carpaccio.

There are pasta dishes aplenty, as well as more substantial plates such as whole salt-crusted sea bass with roast potatoes, grilled octopus, and steamed Mediterranean lobster. It's all presented with typically warm Italian hospitality in a polished but far from stiff environment.

Standout dish: Gnocchi with red shrimp and Pecorino-or select your own from the display.

Katsuya, Los Angeles, USA

There are branches of Katsuya across New York City, Miami, and beyond, but the original spot in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles is where Japanese sushi chef Katsuya Uechi first wowed diners with his original, nontraditional take on sushi and robata dishes. Think crispy grilled sushi rice with spicy tuna tartare and serrano ham or shrimp with corn tempura, as well as an extensive selection of sushi and sashimi sets.

Guests can order a` la carte or opt for the six- course seasonal omakase menu, which includes the team's latest culinary creations. The space, designed by Philippe Starck, is equally unique, inspired by wooden bento boxes and dominated by blond wood and clean lines. The vibes are distinctly Californian, the clientele is sprinkled with local celebrities, the service is excellent, and the experience is one to savor.

Standout dish: Baked snow crab hand rolls wrapped in soy paper are a Katsuya signature.

Bianc, Hamburg, Germany

The northern-German city of Hamburg may not be the most obvious stop on a European gastronomic safari, but in Bianc it has an eatery worth going out of your way to visit. It is the brainchild of Matteo Ferrantino, originally from Apulia in Italy and formerly head chef at the acclaimed Vila Joya in Portugal's Albufeira region. Some seven years ago he moved to Hamburg to open his own spot, and the result is the joyous, Michelin-two- star Bianc.

The restaurant brings a slice of the Mediterranean- in its decor, spirit, and, most of all, food-to Hamburg's harborside. There are two tasting-menu options, Emotion and Garten, the latter a vegetarian offering. Individual dishes bring together unusual combinations of ingredients (langoustine with apple; mango with licorice), artistically plated and presented by slickly choreographed service. The interior design of the restaurant is chic, with views of the smooth- running kitchen.

Standout dish: Iberico presa with peas and Perigord truffle.

Palazzo Petrucci, Naples, Italy

Founded in 2007, Palazzo Petrucci was the first restaurant in the southern- Italian city of Naples to be awarded a Michelin star-and it continues to shine almost two decades on. Some eight years ago, it moved to its current location: a super-contemporary glass-fronted three-story building almost on top of the beach, alongside the Palazzo Donn'Anna in the historic center of the city.

One of the floors houses the lounge, where you can sip a pre-dinner aperitif while taking in views of Mount Vesuvius or the island of Capri on the horizon. Another level hosts the elegant dining room, with a glass partition dividing the kitchen of chef Lino Scarallo, in which guests can choose from an extensive a` la carte offering or three degustation journeys. Regional Neapolitan favorites are given a contemporary makeover: Squid tagliolini with clams and crunchy seaweed is visually striking and memorable on the palate, while candela pasta with raw snapper and provolone cheese is another hit.

Standout dish: Lasagnetta of prawns layered with buffalo mozzarella, served with a vegetable sauce, and constructed into an edible tower.

One Lebanese Cuisine, Weston FL, USA

Providing a flavor of Levantine culinary culture in the U.S., One Lebanese Cuisine is located in the city of Weston, inland from Fort Lauderdale and a short drive northwest of Miami. Here, authentic southern- Lebanese dishes are the order of the day, along with an ever-welcoming ambiance, an excellent Lebanese-led wine list, strong coffee, homemade lemonades, and more.

The restaurant has established itself as a dining destination for Middle East expats, local Floridians, and international visitors., all enticed by its substantial yet healthy dishes. The menu features all the classics of the region, but with family-recipe twists, including labne, babaganouj, falafel, mhamara, kibbeh, tabbouleh, and fattoush. Main dishes may sound conventional but are delivered with an avant-garde touch to match the restaurant's modernist interior. Its Lebanese chicken almond rice is recommended, along with the freekeh lamb dish and an excellent beef-tenderloin kebab.

Standout dish: Kibbeh nayeh-Lebanese beef tartare mixed with bulgur wheat and house-blend kamouneh spices.

Caramá by Wolfgang Puck, Las Vegas, USA

Austrian-born Puck's career-defining Los Angeles restaurant Spago has been a Hollywood favorite for more than 40 years- and Lupo in the Mandalay Bay resort in Vegas notched up almost a quarter-century. Now Lupo has been replaced-and upgraded-in the form of Camará, created in conjunction with the chef's son, Byron. Billed as a love letter to Wolfgang's mother, Maria, who worked as a chef near the Austrian-Italian border, Camará celebrates fine Italian food and wine. The restaurant is dominated by a salumeria in the center of the dining area, which overflows with meats, cheeses, and other deli options.

Guests can select items to be part of a sharing-board starter. Pasta dishes are suitably mouthwatering, and mains range from braised lamb shank with polenta to grilled swordfish with Sicilian pesto. The extensive wine cellar, including rare Italian bottles, is the work of renowned wine director Piero Selvaggio.

Standout dish: Costoletta di vitello alla Milanese- breaded veal chop with tomatoes and Parmigiano Reggiano.

Langosteria, Paris, France

Arrive in Paris, head to the River Seine, and find the Pont Neuf in the 1st arrondissement. Alongside the famous bridge you'll find the distinctive building of La Samaritaine.

Within it is the Cheval Blanc Paris, a symbol of sophistication in an already classy city and recently named one of the world's 50 best hotels. Glide up in an elevator to the seventh floor and take in views of the city. You've reached Langosteria, which, as the name suggests, is all about seafood: not just langoustines and gambero rosso, but caviar, king crab, octopus, blue lobster, red mullet, cuttlefish, and scallops. Originally hailing from Milan, this is a premium seafood brasserie in a truly exceptional location, with the sort of service you'd expect from one of the world's finest hotels.

Standout dish: The house specialty of tuna carpaccio with eggplant, tomato, and basil, topped with a Mediterranean sauce.

These new partners are just the latest addition to the renowned VistaJet silver and red service. From fully enabled business suites to relaxing family spaces, served by Cabin Hosts trained by the British Butler Institute, MedAire, Norland College and Wine & Spirit Education Trust , passengers can count on an exceptional and comfortable journey at every stage, as well as curate itineraries of highly sought-after experiences at incredible destinations through the Private World portfolio of over 600 partners.

