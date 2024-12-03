Anzeige
03.12.2024
China Institute for Innovation & Development Strategy: 2024 Understanding China Conference Kicks Off in Guangzhou, Exploring Chinese Modernization and Global Opportunities

Finanznachrichten News

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Understanding China Conference is being held from December 2 to 4 in Guangzhou, bringing together political leaders, scholars, business executives, and international organization representatives to explore the theme, "Carry Through the Reform to the End: Chinese Modernization and New Opportunities for World Development." The event provides a platform to discuss China's modernization journey and its global implications.

Since its inception in 2013, the Understanding China Conference has become a critical platform for fostering international awareness of China's development strategies. The 2024 edition focuses on the nation's ongoing reforms and their role in shaping global modernization.

China's modernization is deeply rooted in its cultural heritage. The country has achieved remarkable progress in poverty alleviation, lifting millions out of poverty, while placing a strong emphasis on environmental protection and green economic growth. At the same time, China is fostering emerging industries and upgrading traditional sectors to drive high-quality development.

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has played a pivotal role in connecting China with Europe, Africa, and other regions. By accelerating trade and creating opportunities, the initiative has reshaped global economic patterns. Through multilateral cooperation, China has also introduced initiatives that offer global public goods and provide innovative solutions to worldwide challenges.

Many global leaders and dignitaries have shared their perspectives on China's modernization and its global impact. Among them, former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown and Austrian ex-Chancellor Wolfgang Schüssel emphasized the transformative power of China's development model.

Zheng Bijian, founding chairman of the China Institute for Innovation and Development Strategy, highlighted the importance of closing the "understanding gap" between nations and civilizations. He remarked, "The Understanding China Conference is committed to fostering mutual understanding-understanding China, the world, and the shifts in the global order."

The event highlights China's dedication to promoting shared global prosperity through cooperation. By deepening international partnerships, China strives to share development opportunities with other nations and address global challenges, advancing a shared future for humanity.

About the 2024 Understanding China Conference

The 2024 Understanding China Conference is a premier international platform co-organized by the China Institute for Innovation and Development Strategy, the Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs, and the People's Government of Guangdong Province. It seeks to deepen global understanding of China's modernization efforts, reform strategies, and their broader global implications.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2571943/1203.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/2024-understanding-china-conference-kicks-off-in-guangzhou-exploring-chinese-modernization-and-global-opportunities-302320763.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
