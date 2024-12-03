Appian Named a Leader in Everest Group's Process Orchestration Products PEAK Matrix 2024

LONDON, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) announced today that it ranks #1 in the new report, Process Orchestration Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 . According to the report, process orchestration helps business users design, manage, and monitor end-to-end business processes. The report analyses 24 technology providers across several key capabilities, including:

Process design and execution

Business rules and decision management

Low-code/no-code user interface development

Monitoring & analytics interoperability

Appian received a Leader ranking in the report, indicating a strong vision to enable end-to-end process design and management through a low-code/no-code visual interface. As a Leader, Appian was also recognised for investing in generative AI capabilities, which improve employee productivity by automatically generating intelligent insights and other content to speed up workflows. Appian was the only vendor to receive the highest score in "Implementation and Support," an acknowledgment of our strong customer success offerings and deep process expertise.

According to Everest Group: "Appian aims to deliver comprehensive process automation and orchestration through its unified low-code platform. Its continued investments in generative AI, AI Skills, and Process HQ underscores its commitment toward innovation."

"Appian's modern approach to process orchestration, along with its native integrations with automation, generative AI, and process intelligence and focus on data security and privacy, are just some of the key factors that contributed to its position," says Amardeep Modi, Vice President at Everest Group.

"Appian streamlines business processes to solve our customers' most complex process automation challenges," said Malcolm Ross, SVP of Product Strategy at Appian. "The Appian Platform includes powerful AI, process orchestration, automation, and intelligence to help companies drive innovation and optimise operations. In addition, our enterprise data fabric enables organisations in regulated industries to enhance customer experience while staying compliant."

View the 2024 Process Orchestration Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment for Appian .

About Appian

Appian is a software company that orchestrates business processes. The Appian Platform empowers leaders to design, automate, and optimise important processes from start to finish. With our industry-leading platform and commitment to customer success, Appian is trusted by top organisations to drive transformational process change. For more information, visit appian.com . [Nasdaq: APPN]

