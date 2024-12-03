Freight Forwarders Network Solutions S.L.U.: The Cooperative Logistics Network Celebrates 10 Years in the Freight Forwarding Industry with more than 360 members

To mark this special milestone, The Cooperative has released a commemorative video featuring member testimonials and highlighting the network's growth and successes.

Valladolid, Spain - 3rd December 2024 - Since its foundation in 2014, the Cooperative Logistics Network has played a pivotal role in enabling small and mid-sized logistics companies to expand their operations, increase business volume, and access new markets across the globe. Today, The Cooperative proudly boasts 363 members in 135 countries, a testament to its success in creating a collaborative platform that fosters global business opportunities.

"In a highly competitive world where large multinational logistics corporations dominate, and thousands of independent freight forwarders enter the market daily, trust has become one of the most critical yet challenging factors for success. That's why I founded The Cooperative Logistics Network. The idea was to create a platform where small but reliable companies could collaborate and compete on a global scale-offering them the opportunity to grow without losing their independence. The Cooperative was designed not just as a network, but as a space where professional, dedicated businesses could thrive through shared success and mutual trust", says Antonio Torres, President and Founder of The Cooperative Logistics Network.

Over the past decade, The Cooperative Logistics Network has grown and evolved, making significant strides to support its members. The network has organized seven in-person Annual Meetings and three Virtual Meetings during the pandemic, offering valuable opportunities for members to exchange ideas, collaborate on projects, and strengthen their business ties. The 8th Annual Meeting, scheduled for May 28-30, 2025, in Abu Dhabi, will mark another key milestone in the network's history.

As part of this special milestone, The Cooperative has unveiled a new commemorative video, reflecting on its journey and the meaningful relationships built over the years. The video celebrates the strength and resilience of The Cooperative's community, showcasing testimonials from members and highlighting the network's success stories.

The past 10 years have been a remarkable path for The Cooperative. Beyond its impressive growth in membership and geographical reach, the network has spearheaded several key initiatives to support its members. In 2021, The Cooperative launched FreightViewer, an innovative online quotation tool that revolutionized how members generate instant freight quotes for global shipments. Additionally, The Cooperative developed a state-of-the-art web app, offering members an intuitive platform to seamlessly manage partnerships and contacts. The network has also forged valuable strategic alliances, including with Shipco, a leading global NVOCC, and a new agreement with CIFFA (Canadian International Freight Forwarders Association) to offer training courses designed to enhance members' skills and knowledge in the logistics sector. These initiatives have culminated in the successful implementation of a structured membership process that ensures high-quality, trusted partnerships across the network.

Reflecting on this journey with The Cooperative, Ali Kaddour from CTS- a Coop founder member in Sydney, Australia, stated, "Our experience with The Cooperative has been very positive. Being part of the Coop has been crucial for CTS. As a Sydney-based member, this partnership has been instrumental in helping us build a network of reliable and trusted partners to handle our shipments. With this network's support CTS has expanded internationally growing our business, strengthening our local operations."

Antonio Torres has expressed his excitement and gratitude to all members who have been part of the network over the years: "Thanks to all of our members for being an integral part of this incredible journey and for becoming part of our family. Your trust, collaboration, and support have been the foundation of our success. From the very beginning, we've focused on fostering high-quality relationships and shared success. The future of The Cooperative is bright, and we look forward to continuing to expand and create new opportunities for all our members."

