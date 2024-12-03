Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.12.2024
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
03.12.2024 12:30 Uhr
National Institute for South China Sea Studies, China: The 5th Symposium on Global Maritime Cooperation and Ocean Governance was held in Sanya

SANYA, China, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On 26 November, The 5th Symposium on Global Maritime Cooperation and Ocean Governance was held in Sanya, Hainan Province. The forum was co-organized by Huayang Center for Maritime Cooperation and Ocean Governance, National Institute for South China Sea Studies, China Oceanic Development Foundation, and Hainan Free Trade Port Research Institute, and co-organized by CGTN. More than 300 experts, scholars, government officials, senior officials of foreign embassies in China, representatives of international organizations, and maritime related departments from over 30 countries and regions attended the forum. More than 2,000 people registered the online meeting.


Wang Yi, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, delivered a keynote speech. Chen Xiaodong, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of China; Sun Shuxian, Vice Minister of Natural Resources and Administrator of the State Ocean Administration; Bateer, Executive Vice Governor of Hainan Province; Michael Lodge, Secretary-General of the International Seabed Authority; Peter Thomson, Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Ocean Affairs delivered opening speeches respectively.

The forum conducted discussions over topics as "Global Ocean Governance: Rules, Responsibilities, and Powers" and "Settlement of Maritime Dispute: Dialogue or Confrontation?" "Integrated Marine Management, Blue Economy Development," "Order in the South China Sea Based on Common Security and International Law" "Protection of Marine Ecological Environment and Sustainable Development of Marine Fisheries" "The Future of Poles and the Deep Sea: Exploration, Utilization, and Protection" "Building a Marine Community with a Shared Future: Commitments and Actions".

Wang Yi said that across the word, changes of our times and of historical significance are unfolding like never before. Global governance is facing brand-new opportunities and challenges. Improving global ocean governance and building a maritime community with a shared future is essential to building a community with a shared future for mankind. Committed to implementing the Global Development Initiative(GDI), the Global Security Initiative (GSI) and the Global Civilization Initiative (GCI) proposed by President Xi Jinping, China is ready to work with all countries to pursue higher-level global ocean governance to better serve the well-being of mankind. For this purpose, the Chinese side would like to propose three following. First, we should advance high-quality and sustainable development of the ocean. Second, we should safeguard universal and sustainable maritime security. Third, we should promote inter-civilization exchanges on maritime outlook.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2571942/20241203152432.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-5th-symposium-on-global-maritime-cooperation-and-ocean-governance-was-held-in-sanya-302320834.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
