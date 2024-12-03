BlockMint has been crypto focused since its inception in 2018 with cutting-edge crypto software.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2024) - BlockMint Technologies Inc. ("BlockMint" or the "Company") is pleased to share with shareholders some of the initiatives that the Company has been exploring over the past few months.

The re-election of Donald Trump in the United States and his pledge to establish a strategic national crypto stockpile and create a crypto advisory council has energized global interest in the crypto and DeFi space. Given this new favorable environment, the Company intends to explore ways to leverage its existing crypto infrastructure, proprietary crypto software and intellectual property to take advantage of emerging opportunities in the crypto industry to enhance shareholder value.

BlockMint has been active in the cryptocurrency sector since its inception in 2018. It has developed a number of innovative, cutting-edge crypto products such as its proprietary Minter browser (available at getminter.com) which enables a more decentralized deployment of blockchain based applications by allowing users to use their spare computing power to mine cryptocurrencies. The Company has also been an active crypto-miner and holds an inventory of Bitcoin ("BTC") from its prior mining operations. BlockMint is now considering expanding its crypto portfolio by purchasing additional BTC or other cryptocurrencies for staking and to offer shareholders indirect exposure to crypto assets (similar to MicroStrategy's holdings of BTC). In addition, the Company is exploring various opportunities for the tokenization of real-world assets, including currencies, commodities, art, equities, etc. The asset tokenization market is expected to grow exponentially, with a report by Boston Consulting Group and ADDX projecting it to reach US$16 trillion by 2030.

BlockMint's CEO, Dan Beck, commented: "In our view, the incoming U.S. administration and their positive stance on crypto has created a backdrop that we believe is incredibly bullish for our sector. It will accelerate the institutional acceptance of crypto currencies as a legitimate and desirable asset class. Notably, the SEC approved several U.S.-listed BTC ETFs this year and we expect more such milestones in the coming years. Crypto is no longer a fad, but an established branch of global finance. A far cry from only a few short years ago.

With these changes in mind, we have begun to explore the possibility of adopting a business model similar to MicroStrategy's Bitcoin investment model but for other blockchain currencies. We are exploring acquiring tokens for platforms such as Dogecoin, Avax and Sonic (formerly Fantom). We believe that the potential for the creation of an access product for these or other emerging protocols can serve as a means of value creation for our shareholders. As has been our long-standing practice, the Company will provide shareholders with timely updates of any developments if and when appropriate."

About BlockMint Technologies Inc.

BlockMint operates the website carbontokensmarket.com, which was created to be a single source of information on the expanding carbon tokens market; and operates the Minter browser (available at getminter.com) which enables a more decentralized deployment of blockchain based applications by allowing users to use their spare computing power to mine cryptocurrencies to earn either carbon credits to help offset their carbon footprint or fractional ownership in a NFT.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to global sentiment related to the crypto and DeFi space; statements with respect to the future policies of the U.S. administration, statements with respect to the acceptance of cryptocurrencies and statements with respect to the business strategy and objectives of BlockMint, including statements regarding the potential purchase of Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies for staking and the exploring of various opportunities for the tokenization of real-world assets.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

