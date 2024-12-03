Anzeige
03.12.2024 13:06 Uhr
Literature, Publishing & Translation Commission: Riyadh International Philosophy Conference 2024: Bigger and bolder in its fourth edition

Finanznachrichten News

Over 60 renowned philosophers and thinkers to join Riyadh's leading intellectual platform to explore "Philosophy and Quality of Life: Existence, Truth, and Goodness"

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Riyadh International Philosophy Conference 2024 is gearing up for its fourth and largest edition yet. Scheduled to take place from December 5 to 7, 2024 at King Fahad National Library in Riyadh, this year's conference will center around the theme "Philosophy and Quality of Life: Existence, Truth, and Goodness," highlighting how philosophical thinking can enhance human well-being and foster societal development.

Literature Publishing Translation Commission Logo

Organized by the Literature, Publishing & Translation Commission under the Ministry of Culture, the conference is a key initiative of Saudi Vision 2030. It plays a pivotal role in positioning Riyadh as a global hub for intellectual dialogue by addressing contemporary philosophical issues from diverse perspectives, including mind, soul, body, religion, and science.

The conference offers a dynamic agenda, featuring keynote speeches, panel discussions, and interactive workshops. Discussions will span a range of topics, including the philosophy of religion and science, the philosophical dimensions of health and beauty, and ethical issues in society, providing an inclusive and enriching intellectual experience for attendees.

Dr. Mohammed bin Hasan Alwan, the CEO of the Literature, Publishing & Translation Commission, emphasized the strategic significance of the event, stating: "The Riyadh International Philosophy Conference is a vital platform that reflects Saudi Arabia's leadership in advancing philosophical dialogue on both local and global levels. This year's theme closely aligns with the Kingdom's broader vision of enhancing quality of life and fostering intellectual collaboration across borders."

The conference will welcome over 60 distinguished philosophers and thinkers from around the world, including Dr. Fausto Fraisopi, Professor Robert Lambert Bernasconi, Dr. Abdulaziz Barghouthi, Dr. Abdelrahim Dekkoun, and Dr. Nermine Ezzeldin, among other prominent figures.

A highlight of this year's edition is the establishment of partnerships with esteemed international organizations, such as New Philosopher and The School of Life, marking their inaugural presence in Saudi Arabia. These collaborations further solidify the conference's status as a global event that supports the advancement of philosophical thought.

The conference also highlights the role of philosophy in enhancing quality of life as part of Saudi Arabia's Quality of Life Program. This initiative aligns with philosophical principles that aim to deepen understandings of virtue, justice, happiness, and freedom - key pillars for the flourishing of societies.

The Riyadh International Philosophy Conference 2024 is not only the largest philosophy event in the Middle East, but also a symbol of the Kingdom's dedication to enriching the global intellectual and cultural landscape. By attracting leading scholars, thinkers, and students from across the globe, the conference continues to strengthen Riyadh's reputation as a beacon of intellectual leadership and philosophical dialogue.

For more information and registration, please visit the conference webpage.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2572043/Literature_Publishing_Translation_Commission_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/riyadh-international-philosophy-conference-2024-bigger-and-bolder-in-its-fourth-edition-302320779.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
