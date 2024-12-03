Expands Capitolis business into Rates Portfolio Compression Margin Optimization

Capitalab Founder and CEO Gavin Jackson to join Capitolis executive team

Capitolis, the technology company helping to create safer and more vibrant capital markets, has today announced the acquisition of Capitalab, a leader in Rates Portfolio Compression and Margin Optimization, from BGC Group for a purchase amount of $46 million. This acquisition will allow Capitolis, a market leader in the optimization and compression space, to offer more solutions to the industry and unlock additional innovation to address emerging client needs.

The acquisition follows a period of rapid growth for Capitolis, in which the company launched multiple new products and experienced strong network expansion over the past year. The addition of Capitalab expands the company's growing network of the world's most important financial institutions and creates opportunities to bring in more market participants through Capitalab's strong footprint in Rates Portfolio Compression and Margin Optimization. Capitolis will build on Capitalab's deep domain expertise and extensive client relationships. To date, Capitalab has compressed a gross notional amount of more than $10 trillion of options contracts.

"Portfolio compression and margin optimization are extremely important to the capital markets and, when properly executed, truly help the financial system and its participants," said Gil Mandelzis, CEO and Founder of Capitolis. "Capitalab's highly innovative technology complements our existing suite of award-winning solutions and together we will create a 'one-stop shop' for compression. We look forward to welcoming the team and believe that together we can take their unique offering to the next level."

"We are thrilled to join forces with Capitolis, which will allow us to combine our strengths, talents and shared vision to create something even more remarkable," said Gavin Jackson, Founder and CEO of Capitalab. "This powerful combination will enable us to deliver an even more exceptional service to our clients, ensuring their needs remain at the heart of everything we do."

Gavin Jackson will become part of the Capitolis executive team. This deal follows the recent investment in Capitolis by major global financial institutions, including Citi, Morgan Stanley, State Street and UBS, and the company's 2021 acquisition of LMRKTS.

About Capitolis

We believe the financial markets can and should work for everyone. Capitolis is the technology company helping to create safer and more vibrant financial markets by unlocking capital constraints and enabling greater access to more diversified capital and investment opportunities. Rooted in advanced technology and deep financial expertise, Capitolis powers groundbreaking financial solutions that drive growth for global and regional banks and institutional investors alike. Capitolis is backed by world class venture capital firms, including Canapi Ventures, 9Yards Capital, SVB Capital, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Spark Capital, and S Capital, as well as leading global banks such as Citi, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered, State Street and UBS.

Founded in 2017, our team brings decades of experience in launching successful startups, technology, and financial services. Capitolis was named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of The World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023, named World's Best FX Software Provider for the second consecutive year in the 2024 Euromoney Foreign Exchange Awards, and included on each of CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies 2024 list and Deloitte's 2024 Technology Fast 500 list for the second straight year. American Banker recognized Capitolis among the Best Places to Work in Fintech, and the company was named by Crain's New York Business as one of New York's Best Places to Work in 2024 for the third consecutive year. For more information, please visit our website at www.capitolis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

