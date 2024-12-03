Marion, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2024) - Inc. magazine has recognized purpose-built marketing agency Rankings.io as a 2024 Power Partner, an annual prestigious award that honors B2B organizations that support entrepreneurs and startups.

Rankings.io is an award-winning digital agency and a member of the Inc. 5000 for seven consecutive years.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/231886_2b4cc6ee14d2c944_001full.jpg

This year, the Inc. Power Partner Awards named 359 companies in marketing and advertising, health and wellness, financial services, legal, logistics, public relations, productivity, and other industries.

These B2B partners assisted entrepreneurs across various sectors, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, and fundraising - allowing founders to focus on their primary goals.

As part of the vetting process, Inc.'s team of editors, researchers, and reporters assessed company offerings, client testimonials, and online reputations.

Inc. also collected surveys and used sentiment analysis, which was processed through a proprietary algorithm to determine the top companies.

"Recognitions like this aren't possible without our incredible clients. This award shows we don't just talk the talk - we bring the proof.

"From crushing SEO goals to strategizing growth that scales, we're here to make big moves and help our partners do the same. To our incredible clients, this one's for you. Your success fuels our hustle, and together, we're redefining what it means to dominate the industry," said Chris Dreyer, CEO and founder of Rankings.io.

Rankings.io has won multiple digital agency awards and has been a member of the Inc. 5000 for seven consecutive years.

To learn how Rankings.io delivers results, visit https://rankings.io/results/case-studies.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media.

About Rankings.io

Rankings.io was purpose-built in 2013. In the past five years of exclusively serving personal injury law firms, Rankings has honed its skills to a razor-sharp finish. The agency has worked with clients in highly competitive markets, employing strategies that have delivered strong, measurable results.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/231886

SOURCE: DesignRush