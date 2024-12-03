Colorado Springs, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2024) - Compassion International, a leading child development organization, is excited to announce the launch of "Compassion Causes," a new fundraising platform developed to create more opportunities to release children from poverty in Jesus' name.

Designed to bridge the gap between trusted church partners in low to middle-income countries and a community of supporters, the platform provides an authentic, closer connection to the children and communities in need and ensures each donation makes a visible impact, with full transparency and speed.

Unlike a traditional general fund, Compassion Causes provides a customized giving experience where supporters can choose and give to specific causes posted directly by churches and receive real-time progress updates through stories of impact and photos, all alongside a global community.

Trusted church partners in low- and middle-income countries will directly post specific causes for the children in their communities on Compassion Causes, including photos of the need. Supporters can browse through these causes, choose what they feel most passionate about or want to give to, and donate any amount they desire. In addition, supporters can access financial transparency with fundraising progress bars, and clear visibility of donation activity. The platform ensures that 90% of every donation goes directly to the cause, with only 10% covering operational costs. Once a cause is fully funded, the church will receive the funds within a week, with ongoing updates provided to supporters, ensuring tangible impact of their generosity.

"Compassion Causes responds to the growing demand for flexible giving options, financial transparency, and proof of impact, especially among Next Gen donors seeking an authentic and direct connection to their contributions," said Ryan Russell, Compassion International Vice President of Innovation. "Our vision is that any church on the frontlines of poverty can fundraise for their urgent needs and innovative dreams in partnership with supporters from anywhere in the world, in real-time," he added.

According to Russell, the most compelling features to supporters are authenticity, timeliness and transparency, specificity, community, and most importantly, visible impact.

Compassion does all of its work through partnerships with thousands of local churches worldwide. The ministry firmly believes that local churches are best suited to address the needs of the children in their communities and act as catalysts for community change because they are already located and invested in the communities they serve. Because of their unique role, local churches can create an environment of unparalleled stability where children's lives are transformed by tangible expressions of God's love.

Through its child development program and in partnership with more than 8,600 local churches, Compassion provides support to more than 2 million children in 29 countries.

"Compassion Causes reinforces Compassion International's mission to release children from poverty in Jesus' name by providing a closer, more personal connection between supporters and the children and communities they support," said Robert Hawkins, Compassion International Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer.

"Ultimately, we want to provide opportunities to our supporters to address the many aspects of poverty and make a positive, tangible, and eternal difference in the lives of children. We want to inspire those who participate to join us in that incredibly powerful work," he added.

Compassion Causes will launch with approximately 50 church partners with the goal of growing to 200 churches across seven countries by July 2025. The platform is initially focused on the US market for donations, but will eventually be accessible globally so that anyone, anywhere can give.







About Compassion International

Compassion International is a Christian child development organization working to release children from poverty in Jesus' name. Founded in 1952, Compassion partners with more than 8,500 local churches in 29 program countries to deliver spiritual, economic, social, and physical care to over two million babies, children, and young adults in poverty. Ranked No. 13 in Forbes' America's Top Charities List in 2023, Compassion is a founding member of the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability and an accredited charity with the Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance. For more information about Compassion's child development through sponsorship program, visit compassion.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

