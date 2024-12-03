New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2024) - Gelband & Company (GelCo), a family office and strategic advisory firm based in New York, is pleased to announce the successful funding of its newly formed special purpose vehicle (SPV), Unbreakable Investors LLC (Unbreakable), and the closing of Unbreakable's investment in symGLASS, a premium drinkware company marketing sustainable "unbreakable" simulated glass products based on its patented manufacturing process.

The proceeds from the investment enabled Symglass, Inc., a newly formed entity, to acquire all assets of the symGLASS brand from the previous owner and will provide the company with strategic growth and working capital to execute management's comprehensive marketing and branding roadmap.

Source: Symglass, Inc.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8880/232254_86ea0e2484828a20_001full.jpg

symGLASS products are made from a glycol-modified polyethylene terephthalate which is derived from plant matter. It is fully recyclable, can be decomposed naturally, and is BPA and BPS-free. The company's patented molding process allows production via injection molding while maintaining a great degree of versatility in product design, such as extensive curvature, without resulting in cracking or brittleness.

symGLASS is run by Quinn O'Sullivan, CEO, and Ben Taylor, COO. Quinn has over 20 years of experience as an entrepreneur in hospitality and beverage businesses based in Nashville which he has grown and sold or exited via mergers. Ben was most recently Head of US Product Sales and GTM (Go to Market) Programs at Amazon and previously founded three companies with a track record of overseeing companies from inception to over $50 million in ARR.

Quinn commented, "It has been a pleasure getting to know the Gelband team and collaborating with them to develop our fundraising and growth strategies. We appreciate their thoughtfulness, transparency, and commitment to following through on doing what they say they will do. We look forward to continuing to work with Gelband and the strategic investors that they have brought together in Unbreakable to manifest our vision to rapidly grow symGLASS."

Unbreakable is composed of strategic investors with successful track records in manufacturing, consumer goods, marketing, and financial services. The investor group intends to provide resources beyond just investment capital to support the company's sales and marketing, sourcing, and financial initiatives.

"We are impressed with the symGLASS management team and excited by the high caliber of investors that have joined us in Unbreakable to support their growth efforts. We believe there is a great opportunity to supply symGLASS's line of products across the hospitality industry," said Alex Gelband of Gelband & Company, who will serve on the Board of Directors for symGLASS as a representative for Unbreakable.

Tom Bell, also of Gelband & Company, added, "We think symGLASS products represent attractive alternatives to single-use plastics and cater to a 'premium' market, which values sustainability but is not satisfied with lower cost glass alternative-based product options."

symGLASS products are available for purchase on the company's website, www.symglass.com, Amazon, and other online and brick-and-mortar retail stores. Follow symGLASS on Instagram, Tik Tok, and twitter.

About Gelband & Company

Gelband & Company is a family office for Alan Gelband and strategic advisory firm based in New York City. Formerly an investment banking firm, GelCo has been a trusted advisor to individuals and organizations seeking to create value through strategic transactions for over 35 years. The firm has completed over 100 deals, including mergers and acquisitions, capital raises and placements, and go-public transactions. For more information, please visit http://www.gelband.com .

About symGLASS

symGLASS is an innovative, sustainability-driven consumer goods company offering "unbreakable" glass-alternative housewares which are produced using the Company's patented manufacturing techniques. symGLASS's drinkware products combine the attractive characteristics of double walled glassware, including premium hand-feel and aesthetic, sleek and flexible design capabilities, and temperature insulation properties, with the robust durability associated with plastics. symGLASS products are made from a biomass-based resin which is BPA and BPS-free. All symGLASS products are made in the USA, and the company is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/232254

SOURCE: Gelband & Company, Inc.