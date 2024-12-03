Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2024) - Quest Critical Metals Inc (CSE: BULL) (OTC Pink: DCNNF) (FSE: DCR0) ("Quest Critical Metals" or the "Company") announces that it will be speaking at the EU Raw Materials Week 2024 (December 9th-13th, 2024) in Brussels, Belgium (https://single-market-economy.ec.europa.eu/sectors/raw-materials/week_en).

James Newall, Quest's CEO, representing Quests' 100% owned Czech subsidiary Golden Pet, will be speaking on December 12th on 'Exploration: Challenges, Needs and Solutions' at the main event. In addition, on Friday 13th December he will be speaking at the "Innovative CRM Exploration through EIS and GSEU' side event at the Hotel Marivaux, Boulevard Adolphe Maxlaan, Brussels. A full list of speakers can be found at https://single-market-economy.ec.europa.eu/sectors/raw-materials/week/speakers_en.

Quest Critical Metals is part of two EU Horizon funded projects. It is a Partner in the Exploration Information Systems (EIS) project, which is creating a free-to-use software tool that utilises data analysis and AI facilitate the identification of new minerals deposits (https://eis-he.eu/). Quest is also an Associate Partner in DeepBEAT which aims to develop innovative geo-chemical technologies for detecting deep-seated mineral deposits.

Quest Critical Metals is focused on its Tisova/Klingenthal licence areas which contain at least one potential copper/cobalt hosting Volcanic Massive Sulphide deposit (VMS). Hence our licence areas were chosen as a test site for both the EIS project and now also the DeepBEAT project. The results of the initial testing of the EIS software on the Tisova licence area have not only confirmed the presence of the large potential VMS anomaly, that was also identified by Quest's geophysical survey, but also a new area of interest to the North West of this anomaly on the German side of the licence area.

James Newall President and CEO, commented: "The EU Raw Materials Week is largest event on raw materials organised by the European Commission since 2016 and we have been informed by the EU that the event is at full capacity with over 1,000 people attending. The opportunity to speak to such a large and important European audience, as a junior explorer, is unique and a testament to the incredible benefits we, and our shareholders, have gained being part of the EIS Project."

