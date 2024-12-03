Anzeige
Decide Soluciones: DECIDE forms its Advisory Board with AI guru David Millan and former executives from IBM and Accenture

Finanznachrichten News

David Millán, Silvia Milián and Diego Segre will form DECIDE's Advisory Board to guide the company in its ambitious growth and international expansion strategy

MADRID, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DECIDE, a European technology consultancy with over 16 years of experience in developing software solutions based on advanced analytics and artificial intelligence, has announced the formation of its new Advisory Board. This strategic council comprises prominent figures from the technology and business sectors, with the aim of guiding the company in its ambitious growth and international expansion strategy.

"With this new Advisory Board, we are taking an important step for the future of DECIDE. The expertise of David Millán, Diego Segre, and Silvia Milián will be key to addressing the challenges ahead and capitalizing on market opportunities. We want to continue innovating and providing solutions that enhance the efficiency and decision-making processes of our clients while also supporting their growth," said Arjen Heeres, CEO of DECIDE.

The establishment of this advisory council is part of a three-year strategic plan aimed at consolidating sustained annual growth of 20% and expanding DECIDE's presence in international markets.

Profiles of the new advisory board members

David Millán, a digital innovation and artificial intelligence expert with 20 years of international experience, will contribute his knowledge to optimize DECIDE's portfolio of solutions, making them more scalable and accessible, and reinforcing its position as a leader in technology consultancy.

Silvia Milián, former Managing Director at Accenture, brings deep expertise in financial services, particularly in the insurance sector, advising executives on how to tackle technological challenges and seize strategic opportunities. Her practical, growth-oriented approach is especially relevant to DECIDE's initiatives in this key sector.

Diego Segre, Vice President of IBM Software for 30 years, has led operations and teams in over 100 countries. He will work to strengthen strategic alliances that drive DECIDE's innovation, scaling commercial activities and projects.

Since its founding in 2008, DECIDE has led the Spanish market in improving and automating business decision-making processes. The company offers hyperautomation and artificial intelligence services, encompassing mathematical optimization, machine learning, generative AI, and systems based on rules engines.

More information about DECIDE

More information about the Advisory Board

You can download images of Arjen Heeres, CEO of DECIDE, here

You can download the images of the Advisory Board members here

DECIDE'sAdvisoryBoardMembers.png

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf7b03a6-2fe1-4b9e-9e31-06ae989d3636


