The new journal is dedicated to advancing neonatal care through global collaboration and clinical case reports

The University of Toronto Press (UTP), Canada's largest university press and leading academic publisher, today announced its plan to launch the Journal of Clinical Insights in Neonatology. The new publication is dedicated to advancing the field of neonatology through high-quality clinical case reports and research and is developed in partnership with the Toronto Centre for Neonatal Health (TCNH). TCNH is a collaboration among The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids), Mount Sinai Hospital, St. Michael's Hospital, and Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre.

The Journal will serve as a platform for neonatologists, clinicians, and researchers from around the world to share and discuss complex and impactful case studies. The first issue will be published in the spring of 2025.

"The Toronto Centre for Neonatal Health identified a critical need for a dedicated platform for the global community of neonatologists to collaborate and share insights. In line with our mission of connecting ideas for a better world, we are thrilled to partner with the TCNH to develop this essential publication," says Antonia Pop, Vice President, Publishing Division at UTP. "The Journal will deliver important insights to support healthcare professionals and ultimately improve outcomes for newborns worldwide."

"The launch of the Journal of Clinical Insights in Neonatology represents a pivotal moment in neonatal research and care," says Dr. Estelle B. Gauda, Head of Neonatology at SickKids and Director of the Toronto Centre for Neonatal Health. "By focusing on clinical case reports, we are enhancing the exchange of critical knowledge that can lead to innovative treatments and better care for our most vulnerable patients."

About the Toronto Centre for Neonatal Health

A collaboration among The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids), Mount Sinai Hospital, St. Michael's Hospital, and Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, the Toronto Centre for Neonatal Health (TCNH) is a collective of healthcare professionals and experts striving to provide the best outcomes possible for newborns and families through Community, Advocacy, Research and Education (CARE). For more information, please visit https://torontocentreforneonatalhealth.com.

About the University of Toronto Press

The University of Toronto Press (UTP) is one of the largest university presses in North America, publishing landmark scholarship since 1901. Each year UTP releases over 250 new scholarly, course, and general interest books in both print and ebook format and over 80 journals. In addition, UTP manages the distribution for over 200 publishers and imprints in Canada, the US, and around the world, with warehouses in Toronto, Ontario and Buffalo, New York. UTP also runs all of the University of Toronto Bookstores across the three main campuses, serving over 95,000 students and 15,000 faculty. For more information, please visit utorontopress.com.

