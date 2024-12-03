Prosus has demonstrated robust performance with its stock climbing 1.32% to €39.92, backed by impressive first-half results that showcase a remarkable transformation in its e-commerce segment. The company's e-commerce division achieved a significant turnaround, converting a $36 million operating loss into a substantial $181 million profit. This performance contributed to a notable 25% increase in total revenue, reaching $3 billion. The company's overall financial health showed remarkable improvement, with net profit surging 76% to $3.5 billion, underlining the effectiveness of its strategic initiatives and market positioning.

Analyst Outlook Remains Bullish

Financial institutions maintain an optimistic stance on Prosus's growth trajectory, with multiple firms reaffirming positive ratings. The company's market capitalization stands at €95.9 billion, with 2.5 billion shares outstanding and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 for 2024. Investment banks have set ambitious price targets, ranging from €46 to €69, reflecting strong confidence in the company's future performance and strategic direction in the technology investment sector.

