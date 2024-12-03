Building-integrated PV (BIPV) could make a substantial contribution to Australia's clean energy transition, but one industry expert says a lack of understanding about the value and versatility of the technology means it remains underutilized. From pv magazine Australia Rooftop solar has boomed in Australia with 4 million homes and small businesses already hosting solar panels, but the BIPV market remains largely untapped. Rebecca Yang, director of the Solar Energy Application Laboratory at RMIT University in Melbourne, said BIPV offers great potential as a local energy source, but its contribution ...

