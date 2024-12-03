Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.12.2024 14:36 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cato Networks Now Available in AWS Marketplace to Accelerate SASE Adoption

Finanznachrichten News

AWS Marketplace listings enable AWS customers to enjoy the ease of deployment and elegance of use that defines the Cato experience

TEL AVIV, Israel and LAS VEGAS, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, the SASE leader, today announced that the Cato SASE Cloud Platform and Cato SSE 360 are now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from ISVs that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS.

The growing adoption of cloud services requires that organizations rethink their approach to security and networking. Cato's converged, cloud-native security and networking capabilities help organizations to quickly and securely leverage the power of the AWS platform.

With Cato's listings in AWS Marketplace, organizations can now buy their compute, storage, connectivity, security, and remote access all in one place. In addition, eligible AWS customers can use the AWS Enterprise Discount Program (EDP) to purchase Cato in AWS Marketplace.

"We are working with AWS to meet the increasing demand for Cato products," said Alon Alter, chief business officer at Cato Networks. "Cato is uniquely positioned to enhance security and networking as organizations transform their businesses on AWS, and AWS Marketplace is the ideal venue to provide our joint customers with a seamless, elegant customer experience."

The availability of the Cato SASE Cloud Platform and Cato SSE 360 in AWS Marketplace is the latest expansion of the relationship between Cato and AWS. In August, Cato announced it joined the AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS.

Availability
The Cato SASE Cloud Platform and Cato SSE 360 are generally available for customers globally in AWS Marketplace.

Resources

  • [Photo] Alon Alter
  • [Website] Cato SASE Cloud Platform

About Cato Networks
Cato Networks delivers enterprise security and networking in a single cloud platform. The SASE leader creates a seamless and elegant customer experience that effortlessly enables threat prevention, data protection, and timely incident detection and response. With Cato, organizations replace costly and rigid legacy infrastructure with an open and modular SASE architecture based on SD-WAN, a purpose-built global cloud network, and an embedded cloud-native security stack.

Want to learn why thousands of organizations secure their future with Cato? Visit us at www.catonetworks.com.

Media Contact
Cato Communications
press@catonetworks.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cato-networks-now-available-in-aws-marketplace-to-accelerate-sase-adoption-302320176.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.