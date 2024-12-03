AURI Inc., to Launch Gold Backed Crypto Coin

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2024 / Auri Inc. (OTC PINK:AURI) (the Company) Auri Inc., announces joint venture with Gold Diamond Wawa Property Trust Inc., for Acquisition/Development of six (6) Patented Claims in McMurray Township, ON Canada.

The properties are strategically located near the proven Red Pine's Wawa gold project, where recent drilling results indicate resource estimates north of 3 million ounces of gold. This aligns Auri's commitment to expand its portfolio and leveraging opportunities in high-value mineral resources worldwide.

This joint venture with Gold Diamond Wawa Property Trust Inc., ensures a mutually beneficial partnership. The acquisition of the patented claims represent a significant step forward for Auri Inc., in its mission to enhance shareholder value and strengthen its position in the mining sector.

Auri Inc., will own and collateralize the Gold reserves, and use the added value for its AU, Auri Tokens, as a "Gold Backed" crypto coin.

Auri crypto coins are listed on the Salavi global exchange.

About Auri Inc.

AURI Inc. as good as gold! The Company was formed by a group of investors whose talents and interests were based in Production, Content Development, Audio/Visual Presentations, Intellectual Properties Development, and acquisitions, as well as oil and gas and real-estate investments. The company launched its own Crypto

Currency, www.Auritoken.io and has licensed its Art Inventory at nft/blackdracos.com. The management is based around seasoned corporate officers, directors and consultants who are experienced in management and mergers/acquisitions of multimillion dollar companies. The company's plan and concept were developed and based around a plan of acquiring and developing High End Art and Reproductions, backed by AURI Gold Crypto Currency, focusing AURI INC to become a Publisher and Licensor as well as NFT developer. Then, retaining the duplication and reproduction rights, on an exclusive basis, in order to sell and distribute the products worldwide. The company and management believe that they can create, sustain and grow one of the largest art publishing companies in the world. AURI Inc., also owns a "wholly owned subsidiary": EVAP Inc. Evap Inc. has patent pending technology to assist with one of the biggest issues in the oil and gas industry, "PRODUCED WATER". The technology can take produced saltwater and turn it into a steam cleaner than most cities tap water by removing most of the metals and suspended solids.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "will likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, and domestic or global economic conditions -- activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.

Press Contact info:

auriincpr@gmail.com

+1 214-418-6940

Twitter: @AURI_OTC

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/auri-inc/

Token Website: www.auritoken.io

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057444009513

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@auri_otc?_t=8deaRcgzNs6&_r=1

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AURI_OTC

Contact Information

View the original press release on accesswire.com