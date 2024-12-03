Greenlane Holdings, Inc.: Greenlane Signs Exclusive Global Multi-Year Global Agreement to Distribute the CURB Lifestyle, Inc. Breakthrough Inhalation Device Technology for Nicotine, Cannabinoids and Other Wellness Compounds

Combining Greenlane's industry leading omnichannel distribution platform serving wellness, health, and cannabis industries, with CURB Lifestyle's innovative inhalation technology

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2024 / Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ("Greenlane" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GNLN), one of the premier global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, today announced it has signed an exclusive multi-year global distributor agreement with CURB Lifestyle, Inc. ("CURB"), manufacturer of a patented, non-heating, inhalation device capable of safely delivering a wide range of formulations, including nicotine, cannabinoids, and other wellness compounds. CURB's inhalation device is targeting multi-billion-dollar markets, with the primary verticals encompassing nicotine, cannabis and wellness. Starting in mid-December, CURB products will be available to order via the Company's multiple online retail storefronts, (vapor.com, puffitup.com, and higherstandards.com/) as well as its wholesale portal (wholesale.greenlane.com). Greenlane also plans to make the device available to its dispensary clients for use with cannabis formulations as a healthier option of consumption.

"Greenlane is proud to become a global distributor for CURB, a proven innovator in developing a new standard in inhalation devices for consumers," said Barbara Sher, Chief Executive Officer for Greenlane. "Our goal is to provide our customers with access to the best cannabis accessories available, and CURB's products align perfectly with that mission."

Sher added, "CURB's applications go beyond cannabis, with numerous health, safety and wellness features. We are excited to add CURB to our growing portfolio of brands, along with our recently announced distribution agreements with Safety Strips and Veriteque USA, to support our ongoing diversification strategy."

"Partnering with Greenlane represents a significant milestone for CURB. This collaboration enables us to bring our innovative inhalation technology to a global audience, meeting the demand for safer, more effective delivery systems across wellness, cannabis, and nicotine markets. CURB is committed to setting a new standard for consumer inhalation experiences, and with Greenlane's extensive reach and expertise, we are poised to redefine how people approach personal wellness and alternative consumption method," said Tim Matthews, Chief Executive Officer of CURB Lifestyle, Inc.

Innovative Features of CURB Inhalation Device

CURB's patented, non-heating, inhalation device uses ultrasonic vibrations to create a fine mist, ensuring maximum absorption without high temperatures

100% water-soluble, which ensures purity, safety, and efficacy

Compatible with a wide range of formulations, including nicotine, cannabinoids, and other wellness compounds

Limited health risks from exposure to harmful chemicals

Preserves the integrity of active compounds

Provides superior user experience

Designed with sustainability in mind, minimizing environmental impact

CURB Product Portfolio

Greenlane and CURB have also agreed to explore the development and distribution of a comprehensive portfolio of lifestyle products designed to seamlessly fit into the daily lives of consumers. Utilizing CURB's innovative formulas, these products will offer a dual-use approach, providing consumers with flexibility and convenience in how they integrate wellness into their routines. CURB and Greenlane will focus on creating a series of wellness formulas aimed at enhancing consumers' health and lifestyle, including vitamins, pre and post workout, sleep aid, stress relief and other lifestyle wellness applications.

About CURB Lifestyle, Inc.

CURB Lifestyle is at the forefront of wellness innovation, specializing in the development of advanced inhalation systems designed to optimize hydration, nutrition, and recovery. Using patented, non-heating atomization technology, CURB converts active ingredients into water-soluble formulations that are delivered via fine mist for rapid absorption. CURB's versatile inhalation devices are designed to safely and effectively deliver a wide range of compounds, including wellness agents, nicotine, and cannabinoids, without the risks associated with traditional heating methods. With a focus on creating healthier, more sustainable solutions, CURB serves multiple markets including health and wellness, fitness, and recreational sectors. Through its cutting-edge technology, CURB aims to revolutionize how consumers experience and integrate wellness into their daily lives.

For more information about CURB, please visit https://www.curbliving.com/

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2005, Greenlane is a premier global platform for the development and distribution of premium smoking accessories, vape devices, and lifestyle products to thousands of producers, processors, specialty retailers, smoke shops, convenience stores, and retail consumers. We operate as a powerful family of brands, third-party brand accelerator, and an omnichannel distribution platform.

We proudly offer our own diverse brand portfolio and our exclusively licensed Marley Natural and K.Haring branded products. We also offer a carefully curated set of third-party products through our direct sales channels and our proprietary, owned and operated e-commerce platforms which include Vapor.com, PuffItUp.com, HigherStandards.com, wholesale.greenlane.com and MarleyNaturalShop.com.

For additional information, please visit: https://investor.gnln.com. For additional information, please visit: https://gnln.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning Greenlane and other matters. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. Greenlane has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its business, financial condition and results of operations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties that affect our business, including those described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including under the caption "Risk Factors" in Greenlane's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2023 and the Company's other filings with the SEC, which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our public announcements and filings with the SEC.

