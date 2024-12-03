BloomZ Partners with Badge Inc. to Revolutionize Fan Club Management

BloomZ Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMZ) ("BloomZ" or the "Company"), a leading Japanese anime production, audio production, and voice actor management company, announced a strategic business partnership with Badge Inc. ("Badge"), a Tokyo-based company specializing in online salon and fan club platforms.

Japan's anime, voice acting, and VTuber industries have seen a surge in demand for engaging and interactive fan experiences. Through this partnership, BloomZ will leverage Badge's fan club management platform, which includes features such as blogs, newsletters, e-commerce, and live streaming capabilities, to establish sustainable fan club services. This initiative enhances fan engagement with the Company's affiliated talent while serving as a key growth strategy to expand the reach of BloomZ's anime productions, voice actors, and VTuber talents to a broader audience.

BloomZ aims to deliver unique experiences to its fans by offering exclusive content, personalized experiences, and premium offerings designed to build an interactive relationship between creators and their supporters. Furthermore, BloomZ plans to leverage its existing strengths in anime production and VTuber management to complement the fan club business, creating synergies to drive growth. By utilizing Badge's platform as the backbone of these services, BloomZ will offer exclusive merchandise, live streaming events, and premium memberships.

"This partnership with Badge marks a major step forward in fan club management, offering clear synergies to drive growth for our affiliated talents," said BloomZ CEO Kazusa Aranami. "By symbiotically using Badge's interactive platform, we are confident in our ability to deliver experiences and connections between our talent and their supporters, while reaching a wider, more diverse audience. This partnership underscores our commitment to diversify our revenue streams and enhance the global appeal of Japanese and VTuber culture."

About BloomZ Inc.

BloomZ is a Cayman Islands holding company with an operating subsidiary, Kabushiki Kaisha BloomZ ("BloomZ Japan"), in Japan. BloomZ Japan is a Japanese audio producing and voice actor and VTuber managing company. BloomZ Japan has experienced staff who have worked on audio production for animations and video games for more than 10 years. BloomZ Japan also manages, cultivates and promotes voice actors and VTubers.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

