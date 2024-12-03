Physiowell Chiropractic & Physiotherapy Center: Healing Hands: The Story of Dr. Ranen and His Chiropractic Sport Experience

Dr. Ranen Rambrij stands out as a leading figure in chiropractic care for athletes. Renowned for his skills in diagnosing, treating and managing athletes, he has established himself as a top-tier Chiropractor. He expertly merges knowledge, precision, and an intense passion for Chiropractic that enable athletes to achieve their optimal performance.

Who is Dr. Ranen?

His journey in Chiropractic started in 2006 after experiencing an Injury while playing rugby. Over a 2 year period he unsuccessfully underwent treatment by several practitioners that led him to seeing a Chiropractor. The initial Chiropractic session and treatment was so profound that he decided to change his aspirations of being a professional athlete and instead decided that after school he would pursue a career in Chiropractic.

Dr. Ranen entered the prestigious Chiropractic program at the Durban University of Technology, South Africa in 2009. In 2014 he pursued his Masters Degree, publishing research in the field of sports performance in particular improving athletic performance utilizing Chiropractic and exercise.

In 2017 Dr. Ranen completed his International Certificate in Chiropractic Sport.

Dr. Ranen's Approach to Chiropractic Care

Between 2018 - 2021 Dr. Ranen completed his Orthopedic fellowship at the Wellkin Hospital, Mauritius.

During this period he worked in a multidisciplinary clinic co-managing patients with the orthopedic surgeon, helping him to lean the intricacies of diagnosing and treating sports injuries from an orthopedic perspective. He also underwent training in diagnostic ultrasound, review of MRI, manipulation under sterile epidural injection, ultrasound guided dry needling, shockwave therapy, low level laser therapy and spinal decompression.

This helped him evolve the standard Chiropractic approach into a more advanced system of diagnosis which has shown exceptional effectiveness in managing pain and improving performance.

Success Stories: Transformative Journeys with Dr. Ranen

Over the last 10 years, Dr. Ranen had many remarkable sports Chiropractic success stories. He has worked as the head of performance for the KwaZulu-Natal Golf Union, with professional MMA athletes Donavin Hawkey, Abdul Hassan and Georgi Georgiev, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu practitioner and IBJJF world champion Valdemir Alves and Olympian and African Champion powerlifter Hanrita Ranaivosoa.

More notably over the last 3 years Dr. Ranen has worked with Moroccan professional football player Mehdi Bourabia, whom he helped recover from a foot and ankle injury prior to the start of the 2024-2025 football season in Turkey.

On an ongoing basis he works with IFBB Pro Marian Babinsky, U.A.E Rugby player and Captain Hannah Underhill, British Strong woman/2023 Strongest women in the world U64kg Scarlett Harvey, who broke a deadlift world record in 2024 and Jordanian professional boxer Bader Al-Samreen.

Why Choose Physiowell and Dr. Ranen?

Physiowell, led by the sports rehabilitation Chiropractic expert, Dr. Ranen, is the ultimate destination for athletes looking for world-class care. Whether you are a professional athlete or simply looking for an expert Chiropractor, Dr. Ranen UAE chiropractic offers a proven path to recovery and enhanced performance.

Book a consultation with Dr. Ranen and begin your journey!

Source: Physiowell Chiropractic & Physiotherapy Center