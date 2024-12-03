AVOXI is First to Deliver International Cloud Voice With Guaranteed Local Caller ID and Instant Callback in 100+ Countries

TrueLocalTM Doubles Enterprise Outbound Sales and Service Call Answer Rates, Drastically Improving Contact Center Operations, Security and Customer Experience

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2024 / AVOXI , a global leader in cloud voice software for contact centers, today became the world's first platform to deliver two-way international calling with guaranteed local caller ID across more than 100 countries. Offering the broadest and most reliable local presence dialing capabilities available, AVOXI TrueLocal is used by multinational companies and their contact centers to more effectively connect with customers around the world.

AVOXI's TrueLocal solution is powered by AVOXI's intelligent voice software and extensive global network to ensure premium and compliant delivery. The 100+ country milestone is highlighted by the addition of TrueLocal coverage in India, providing enterprises with better access to the fifth largest economy in the world. Available in six continents, other recent expansion areas include Pakistan, Sint Maarten (Dutch Part), Macedonia, Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Burkina Faso, Liberia and Bahrain.

"Every detail of the guest experience matters from the first inquiry to the final farewell," said Teresa Tejeda Arias, Head of Business Operations, Barcelo Hotel Group. "Ensuring delightful communication is a critical part of that journey. AVOXI allows us to connect with guests worldwide using a local calling number, fostering trust and saving our clients time. It is important that we deliver a service that reflects Barcelo's commitment to excellence in every destination we serve."

Local Presence Dialing Increases Trust and Security, Improving CX

In a 451 Research S&P Global Market Intelligence report , analyst Raul Castanon-Martinez noted that AVOXI's "SaaS platform helps simplify the complexities businesses face when managing international voice services."

The company's TrueLocal solution is one example of how this benefits global businesses - familiar, secure numbers, and the ability to see a local caller ID and call a company (or person) back wherever they are located, increases consumer confidence in voice calls and improves answer rates by 2x. Brand recognition and enterprise transparency result in faster quality connections with customers, which improve their overall customer service experience.

"This is more than just an AVOXI milestone: TrueLocal capabilities in 100+ countries sets the industry benchmark for what intelligent cloud voice software platforms should provide global contact centers and partners in order to meet the expectations of consumers," said Barbara Dondiego, CEO of AVOXI. "Seeing a recognizable area code and receiving regulatory-compliant calls from trusted brands increases confidence in voice as the preferred communication channel. TrueLocal demonstrates AVOXI's ongoing commitment to ensuring positive, high touch customer experiences."

International Cloud Voice Trusted by More than 5K Global Brands

AVOXI offers feature-rich voice technology with unparalleled call quality and reliability, as well as the ability to centralize, configure and analyze business numbers from a single platform. Fully compliant with all in-region regulations, built upon an extensive network of carriers in local global markets, and with the ability to easily integrate into any preferred contact center and business application, the AVOXI Cloud Voice Platform is transforming global contact center voice management.

Easy-to-understand Regulatory Documentation Requirements, Intelligent Routing, Caller ID Preservation, Inbound and Outbound Testing/Verification, Analytics on Call Pick Up/Answer Rates, and more are all part of AVOXI's TrueLocal capabilities. Learn more at www.avoxi.com .

