Tego Cyber Inc. Retains ARC Group for Uplisting to NASDAQ

Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), a leading cybersecurity firm specializing in advanced cyber threat intelligence and detection solutions, today announced that it has retained ARC Group Limited ("ARC") to provide comprehensive financial advisory and investment banking services. This collaboration will focus on strategic planning, fundraising, mergers and acquisitions guidance, and facilitating Tego Cyber's uplisting to Nasdaq.

"We are thrilled to engage ARC as our financial and strategic partner," stated Robert Mikkelsen, CEO of Tego Cyber. "This partnership marks a significant step in our growth journey as we pursue our goal of enhancing our mission to drive innovation in cybersecurity. The ARC team's expertise and track record will be invaluable as we work together to create long-term shareholder value."

Ian Hanna, Managing Director of ARC Group, commented, "The ARC team is highly impressed by Tego Cyber Inc.'s cutting-edge approach to cybersecurity, and we believe the company is poised for accelerated growth. We are excited to support Tego in executing their strategy and look forward to helping the company achieve its next development phase, including the uplisting process."

Reminder - We hope you will join us on December 18, 2024 at 4:30 PM EST for a shareholder update. You may register to participate by sending an email to investor@tegocyber.com. In addition to Bobby Mikkelsen, Ian Hanna and John Darwin from ARC Group will be on call.

About ARC Group Limited

ARC Group is a global financial services and advisory firm specializing in bridging markets between Asia, the U.S., and Europe. Established in 2015, ARC Group is a leader in SPAC and IPO advisory services and offers a comprehensive range of financial services, including M&A, venture capital, and strategic consulting. With offices in 12 countries across three continents, ARC Group is committed to facilitating international business growth and delivering exceptional value to our clients.

About Tego - Empowering security teams with smarter, faster threat intelligence.

Tego Cyber Inc. addresses critical gaps in cyber threat detection and intelligence by offering a highly curated threat intelligence feed with added context, enabling security teams to act swiftly and effectively. Tego's platform goes beyond simply listing indicators of compromise; it provides actionable insights and detailed threat context, helping teams counter threats efficiently. Integrating seamlessly with major security and data platforms, Tego's threat detection and correlation engine proactively identifies threats with minimal latency and comprehensive search capabilities.

The Tego correlation engine allows for faster threat identification across extensive data sets, using user-friendly visualizations that enhance detection, response, and remediation speed. This makes Tego an asset for organizations that streamline their threat-hunting and response processes. More details can be found at www.tegocyber.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release, those which are not purely historical or which depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risks factors described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

