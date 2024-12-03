Rich's: Rich Products to Celebrate GivingTuesday with $80,000 in Grants to Food-Related Nonprofits

The initiative pays homage to Rich's impending 80th anniversary

BUFFALO, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2024 / Global, family-owned food company Rich Products (Rich's) will celebrate the worldwide philanthropic movement #GivingTuesday on Dec. 3 with the donation of eight grants of $10,000 each to local/regional and global food-related nonprofits that support different elements of the food system - from hunger and food insecurity to sustainable sourcing and food waste. The donations, totaling $80,000 as a nod to Rich's impending 80th anniversary in 2025, will be disseminated from the Rich Family Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Rich Products. The initiative is a part of Rich's Generations of Good commitment, which reflects the company's dedication to social and environmental sustainability.

"Meaningful impact can only happen through collaboration," said Kevin Aman, vice president of Community Engagement, Rich Products. "As we approach our 80th anniversary, we're honoring our roots by looking to the future. We're proud to support eight organizations that are not only creating a more resilient food system but paving the way for a more sustainable world."

The eight nonprofits to receive grants include: Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO), The Farmlink Project, Massachusetts Avenue Project, Friends of the Night People (FONP), One World Everybody Eats, California Association of Food Banks, ReFED, and World Central Kitchen (WCK). The mission of each benefitting organization is outlined below:

Global Reach + Local Impact

RSPO: Brings together stakeholders across the palm oil supply chain to determine standards for sustainable palm oil production. A member of RSPO since 2013, Rich's is committed to creating a more sustainable palm oil industry. This contribution will provide direct support for smallholders who produce a significant share of global palm oil. Investing in their success is essential to ensuring a resilient future supply chain.

One World Everybody Eats: Creates café style spaces where those in need can come together to eat in dignity and foster a strong community. This includes a local café in Buffalo, NY called Big Big Table, which Rich's has been actively involved in building and supporting since its inception.

ReFED: Works across the food system to decrease waste and food loss through advancing solutions that generate large-scale impact.

World Central Kitchen (WCK): Provides fresh meals to those affected by humanitarian, climate, and community crises. WCK has provided key support to many communities around the world where Rich's does business, including Buffalo, following the May 14, 2022, mass shooting.

The Farmlink Project: Acts as the link to connect broken supply chains in the agricultural and food access industries.

Massachusetts Avenue Project (MAP) (Buffalo, New York): Addresses land vacancy, high youth unemployment and food insecurity in Western New York through an urban farm project. Rich's and MAP have been long-standing partners, actively collaborating to address food needs across West Buffalo and beyond through volunteerism, in-kind donations, financial support and more.

Friends of the Night People (FONP) (Buffalo, New York) : A long-time partner of Rich's, FONP provides food and necessities to address the impacts of poverty, including over 141,000 meals shared annually with those in need.

California Association of Food Banks (Oakland, California): Ensures every Californian has access to the food they need to live a healthy life free of hunger. This is part of Rich's broader efforts to reduce food waste, which includes a food waste pilot program in this same region.

For more information on Rich's philanthropic initiatives, visit https://www.richs.com/our-impact/community/.

