Alexander Taghva, MD, Neurosurgery: Dr. Alexander Taghva Introduces Focused Ultrasound Treatment for Essential Tremors in Orange County, CA

Focused Ultrasound Therapy for tremors is now available for patients with Dr. Taghva in Orange County

Dr. Alexander Taghva is pleased to introduce focused ultrasound for treating tremors, now available in Orange County, CA. This innovative procedure offers a safe and effective option for patients with essential tremor, utilizing magnetic resonance imaging to guide high-intensity focused ultrasound energy. The procedure significantly improves tremor symptoms and functional disability, with most patients experiencing only mild side effects. As a board-certified neurosurgeon who focuses on movement disorders, Dr. Taghva uses this advanced technology in his practice.

Neurosurgeon Dr. Alexander Taghva

Focused ultrasound in Orange County, CA, is performed by Dr. Alexander Taghva, offering a non-invasive option for treating tremors.

Groundbreaking Focused Ultrasound for Tremor Treatment Now Available in Orange County, CA

A groundbreaking, non-invasive treatment for essential tremor is now available from Dr. Alexander Taghva in Orange County, CA. The focused ultrasound procedure provides a safe and effective alternative to traditional methods, offering patients the opportunity to find relief without the need for surgery or long recovery times.

Known as magnetic resonance-guided focused ultrasound , this procedure uses highly focused sound waves to perform thermal ablation, targeting the brain tissue responsible for tremors without the need for surgical incisions or implants. Patients experience immediate improvements in tremor, quality of life, and functional ability, making it an effective option for those seeking advanced care in Orange County and surrounding areas.

Non-Invasive Tremor Treatment Option

The procedure employs ultrasound energy to generate enough heat to treat targeted tissue within the brain, effectively reducing tremors. Unlike open surgery, this incisionless procedure is performed using an MRI scanner to guide the ultrasound beams precisely to a small area of the brain, the Vim of the thalamus, which is believed to be responsible for the tremors. The MRI also functions as a thermometer, continuously monitoring temperature to protect the surrounding tissue and reduce risks and side effects.

Precision Targeting Using Advanced Ultrasound Technology

The focused ultrasound treatment is conducted as an outpatient procedure, allowing most patients to return to their normal activities shortly after. During the procedure, patients remain awake, enabling the healthcare team to monitor vital signs and adjust the ultrasound waves as necessary. The precision of the ultrasound beams allows for targeted treatment of the underlying disease, offering a promising alternative to other treatment options such as deep brain stimulation or medications. This minimally invasive approach is a more convenient and effective option for many patients.

Potential for Improved Quality of Life for Tremor Patients

This FDA-approved treatment is accessible to a broad range of patients. Focused ultrasound treatment can enhance the quality of life for individuals with essential tremor by alleviating symptoms. This treatment allows patients to regain greater control over their movements, making everyday tasks-such as eating, writing, and holding objects-easier to perform. As a result, patients often experience improved independence, enhanced comfort, and a renewed sense of well-being.

Patients looking for an innovative and effective treatment for essential tremor can benefit from the expertise of Dr. Alexander Taghva, a renowned neurosurgeon in Orange County. This new technology offers people an effective method to manage their condition and improve their quality of life. Clinical trials reported a 73.1% average improvement in tremor severity five years after first-side treatment and an 80.2% improvement six months after second-side treatment.

By utilizing non-invasive focused ultrasound, Dr. Taghva provides an advanced alternative to traditional treatments, helping patients experience significant symptom relief without the need for surgery.

About Dr. Alexander Taghva

Neurosurgery and Neuromodulation Expertise

Dr. Alexander Taghva is a board-certified neurosurgeon practicing in Orange County, California. He received his medical degree from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, completed his residency in neurological surgery at the University of Southern California, and a fellowship in neuromodulation and functional neurosurgery at Ohio State University. This background has equipped him with the knowledge and skills necessary to provide advanced treatments like focused ultrasound.

Traditional and Minimally Invasive Spine and Brain Procedures

As an expert in minimally invasive techniques, Dr. Taghva offers advanced surgical options for both spine and brain disorders. His surgical repertoire includes minimally invasive discectomy, laminotomy, lateral fusion, and anterior lumbar interbody fusion. He also keeps an active practice of traditional neurosurgery, including surgery for tumors of the brain and spine, as well as epilepsy surgery, including vagal nerve stimulation.

Advanced Non-Surgical Treatment Options

Dr. Alexander Taghva is at the forefront of non-surgical treatments for patients who may not be candidates for surgery or have not had success with previous procedures. Whenever possible, he recommends minimally invasive approaches for patients who may not be candidates for surgery or have not found success with previous procedures. With expertise in neuromodulation, Dr. Taghva also offers advanced therapies such as spinal cord stimulation for chronic pain and deep brain stimulation for movement disorders.

A Leader in Neurosurgery

Dr. Taghva's commitment to patient care, combined with his extensive training in complex brain and spine surgery, has established him as a national leader in neurosurgery. His surgical and non-surgical treatments have attracted patients from across the country to seek his expert care in Orange County. His expertise spans a wide range of conditions, including neck pain, low back pain, sciatica, brain and spinal tumors, Parkinson's disease, and rare pain disorders such as trigeminal neuralgia and complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS or RSD).

How to Contact Dr. Alexander Taghva for Focused Ultrasound Treatment in Orange County, CA

Location: 26732 Crown Valley Pkwy Suite 541, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Dr. Alexander Taghva, a board-certified neurosurgeon, offers focused ultrasound treatment for essential tremors at his practice in Orange County, CA. Patients interested in this innovative treatment can reach out to his office located at 26732 Crown Valley Pkwy, Suite 541, Mission Viejo, CA.

To schedule an appointment or inquire about focused ultrasound for tremors, patients can contact Dr. Taghva's office by phone at 949-388-7190. The office is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, and is closed on weekends. For those who prefer written communication, the office fax number is 949-388-7150.

Source: Alexander Taghva, MD, Neurosurgery