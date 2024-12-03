Choreograph Gainesville, Discovery Senior Living's First Resort-Style 55+ Community, Officially Opens Its Doors and Welcomes New Residents

Residents of Choreograph Gainesville enjoy access to thoughtfully designed amenities and a prime location in Gainesville's Celebration Pointe

Discovery Senior Living ("Discovery") officially opened the doors to Choreograph Gainesville, its highly anticipated resort-style 55+ living community on November 1st. Located amidst an abundance of cultural and social offerings in Gainesville's vibrant Celebration Pointe, the community offers an inviting, choice-driven lifestyle designed for active adults looking to discover new passions.

The first-of-its kind in the area, the pet-friendly $63 million community includes 180 one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartment homes (many with dens). The community's emphasis on freedom and self-discovery aligns with the desires of modern, active adults seeking to redefine their lifestyle and experiences.

Residents of Choreograph Gainesville will enjoy a wide array of exceptional amenities, including its signature High Pointe Rooftop Lounge, Where It's @ Tech Bar & Coffee Lounge, Fresh Bites Marketplace, Reflections Heated Pool & Cabanas, Outdoor Grilling Area & Fire Pit Lounge Seating, Rhythm Lounge & Social Room, FitZone Shape Fitness Center with an Outdoor Yoga Studio & Dedicated Group Fitness Area, Barks & Bubbles Bath Salon, and even Robots as a Service - AI in motion. Residents will also have access to a dedicated Choreograph Residential App, enhancing their daily living experiences.

"We are very excited to welcome the first residents to our Choreograph Gainesville community and finally see our vision come to light in this new concept," said Diana Ferrante Thies, SVP Marketing & Product Development. "It is more than a place to live; it's a place to thrive in a vibrant environment, where residents can stay engaged, build meaningful connections and embrace an active lifestyle."

For more information or to schedule a tour, visit www.ChoreographGainesville.com or call 352.810.4010.

###

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies that includes Discovery Management Group, Integral Senior Living, Provincial Senior Living, Morada Senior Living, TerraBella Senior Living, LakeHouse Senior Living, Arvum Senior Living, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, STAT Marketing, and Discovery At Home. With three decades of experience, the award-winning management team has been developing, building, marketing, and managing diverse senior-living communities across the United States. By leveraging its innovative "Experiential Living" philosophy across a growing portfolio in excess of 350 communities and more than 35,000 homes in nearly 40 states, Discovery Senior Living is a recognized industry leader for performance, innovation and lifestyle customization and, today, ranks among the 2 largest U.S. senior living operators.

Contact Information

Source: Discovery Senior Living