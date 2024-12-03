CBD Life Sciences Inc. Announces New Delta-8 100MG Gummies Designed to Support Individuals Living With Alzheimer's

Targeting a booming $6 billion U.S. edibles market with a projected $3 million in first-year revenue, CBDL delivers an innovative solution for Alzheimer's care.

CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC PINK:CBDL), a leader in cannabinoid innovation, proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking Delta-8 100mg Gummies, specially formulated to support individuals living with Alzheimer's disease. These expertly crafted gummies offer gentle relief and enhanced well-being, addressing the unique needs of patients and their families navigating the challenges of neurodegenerative conditions.

CBD Life Sciences' entry into this specialized segment of the $6 billion U.S. edibles market positions the company as a pioneer in creating products tailored to an underserved demographic. As the population ages and awareness of natural alternatives grows, Delta-8 products are rapidly gaining traction as effective solutions for managing symptoms associated with Alzheimer's and related conditions.

A Product Born from Real Needs and Scientific Innovation

The development of these gummies is deeply rooted in the stories of CBD Life Sciences' clients, who shared how Delta-8 products have positively impacted their loved ones living with Alzheimer's. This heartfelt feedback spurred the creation of a product aimed at addressing symptoms such as anxiety, restlessness, agitation, and mood swings, all while promoting cognitive calmness and overall quality of life.

Delta-8, a naturally occurring cannabinoid, is celebrated for its mild yet effective benefits. Unlike more aggressive treatments, Delta-8 provides a balance of support without overwhelming psychoactive effects, making it an ideal choice for seniors seeking natural relief.

Lisa Nelson, President and CEO of CBD Life Sciences Inc., shared:

"Our mission has always been to create products that genuinely improve lives. With our Delta-8 Gummies, we're addressing a critical gap in Alzheimer's care by offering a natural, effective alternative that families and caregivers can trust. This launch also marks an exciting growth opportunity for our company as we expand into a high-demand market segment."

Revenue and Growth Potential

The Alzheimer's population in the United States is expected to exceed 12.7 million by 2050, creating a significant and growing demand for targeted wellness products. Early projections indicate that this product line could contribute an additional $3 million in revenue within its first year, as CBD Life Sciences continues to meet the rising interest in cannabinoid-based solutions for elderly care.

The senior segment of the edibles market is rapidly emerging as a key growth area. A recent study reported a 300% increase in cannabinoid use among individuals aged 65 and older over the past decade. This demographic is increasingly turning to natural products like Delta-8 for their ability to support physical and cognitive health without the side effects often associated with pharmaceuticals.

Meeting the Needs of an Underserved Market

CBD Life Sciences' Delta-8 Gummies are designed with seniors in mind. These gummies are made from all-natural ingredients, offering easy consumption, precise dosing, and a discreet form factor. Rigorous third-party testing ensures their purity, potency, and consistency, providing families and caregivers with confidence in their safety and efficacy.

The gummies' formulation emphasizes cognitive support and emotional balance, helping to manage the everyday challenges of Alzheimer's while offering peace of mind to those providing care.

CBD Life Sciences: Setting the Standard in Innovation

The launch of the Delta-8 Gummies for Alzheimer's marks another milestone in CBD Life Sciences' remarkable growth trajectory. Since February 2024, the company has achieved a 1405.46% increase in revenue, driven by its commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative products that resonate with consumers.

This latest product also highlights the company's strategic focus on expanding its reach in the health and wellness sector, where demand for cannabinoid-based solutions continues to skyrocket. By addressing the specific needs of aging individuals and their families, CBD Life Sciences solidifies its position as a trusted leader in the industry.

About CBD Life Sciences Inc.

CBD Life Sciences Inc. is a forward-thinking company dedicated to developing and commercializing cannabinoid-based health and wellness solutions. With a diverse product portfolio that includes pain relief creams, nano CBD beverages, and Delta-8 edibles, CBD Life Sciences aims to improve lives while delivering exceptional value to its shareholders.

