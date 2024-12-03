Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
ACCESSWIRE
03.12.2024 14:00 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Celebrating Loyalty: Cargo-Partner Honors Long-Standing Employees Worldwide

Finanznachrichten News

The international transport and logistics provider cargo-partner, a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., celebrates the loyalty and dedication of its long-standing employees with global events marking milestone anniversaries, including up to 40 years of service.

VIENNA, AT / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2024 / Founded in 1983 by Stefan Krauter at Vienna Airport with just five employees, cargo-partner has grown into an international logistics provider with over 4,000 team members worldwide. Recognizing employees with 10, 15, 20, 25, 35, and 40 years of service, the company demonstrates its belief that loyalty and expertise are cornerstones of its success. Emphasizing its people-focused philosophy, cargo-partner follows the motto "we take it personally" and prioritizes the well-being of its workforce.

Recognizing Milestone Contributions

Employees celebrated this year include leaders like Ralf Reischütz, Global Head of IV Development Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, who has spent three decades at cargo-partner, playing a pivotal role in specialized logistics solutions. "Contributing to the development of our logistics services, particularly in pharmaceuticals, has been deeply rewarding," he noted.

Agnieszka Derekov, Corporate Director of Temperature-Controlled Logistics, reflects on 25 years at the company: "From managing foodstuffs shipments to leading sea freight operations, I've witnessed how our innovative solutions meet global logistical challenges." Similarly, Pavol Ptašinský, Manager Business Development in Slovakia, and Nebojsa Djekic, Director Business Development for Serbia and Croatia, both celebrated 20 years of service, crediting the company's supportive culture for their long tenures.

Roots in Eastern Europe

Eastern Europe remains integral to cargo-partner's success. Pioneering branches in Slovakia and the Czech Republic in 1993, the company later expanded across Hungary, Slovenia, Croatia, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, and Serbia. Now part of the Nippon Express Group since January 2024, cargo-partner's strong regional network enhances the Group's global logistics capabilities.

A Commitment to Growth and Innovation

As part of its celebrations, cargo-partner reinforces its growth strategy, combining its commitment to its roots with an emphasis on innovation and sustainability. These values align with the Nippon Express Group's global vision, ensuring cargo-partner continues to thrive as a leading logistics provider.

This year's recognition of long-term employees reflects the company's dedication to fostering a loyal, motivated workforce and its appreciation for the contributions of its team members to its sustained success.

Read the full press release on cargo-partner.com

Contact Information

Karin Schwarz
Corporate Director Communications & Marketing
karin.schwarz@cargo-partner.com
+436648465928

.

Source: cargo-partner

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
