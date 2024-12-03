Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.12.2024
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
ACCESSWIRE
03.12.2024 14:00 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Inovatec Systems: Global Luxury Automobile Manufacturer Elevates Dealer Operations with Inovatec's Propel Dealer Portal

Finanznachrichten News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2024 / Inovatec Systems, a leading provider of cloud-based lending software solutions, has successfully integrated its Propel dealer portal into the lending operations of a global luxury automobile manufacturer. As a result of the implementation, the auto manufacturer has elevated the purchase journey for both dealers and customers by streamlining lending-related workflows, enhancing operational efficiency, and delivering an OEM-branded customer experience.

The Propel dealer portal offers a distinct value proposition with its market-leading breadth of features and automation capabilities that reduce significant amounts of manual work. Propel's flexible architecture leverages two-way open APIs to create a rich partner ecosystem, and its seamless integration with credit bureaus, electronic signatures solutions, dealer management, and other systems gives OEMs expanded capabilities to accept, decision, and process loan applications.

According to Samuel Heath, Inovatec's chief revenue officer, the opportunity to partner with automobile manufacturer gives the company the freedom to reimagine how auto lending can be improved for dealers and customers.

"The customer has inspired us to design a solution that delivers what all OEMs, dealers, and consumers want, which is a simple, efficient, and frictionless tool to finance an automobile purchase," said Heath. "This is even more true when the automobile is a high level brand. We want to elevate auto lending from an often-frustrating, complex process into a positive experience for all. We believe that Propel has the capability to completely transform the auto lending experience."

About Inovatec Systems

Inovatec is a leading provider of cloud-based automotive lending systems designed to empower businesses with cutting-edge technology and exceptional service. With a commitment to excellence and a customer-centric approach, Inovatec offers a suite of products and services tailored to meet the evolving needs of the financial industry. Known for its Inovatec LOS loan origination system and Inovatec LMS loan management system, Inovatec has recently introduced the Propel dealer portal for more flexible, fast, and modern dealer-lender operations.

PR Contact

Glenn Goldberg
Parallel Communications Group, Inc.
1 516-776-3282
ggoldberg@parallelpr.com

??: @Parallel_PR
Find us on LinkedIn

SOURCE: Inovatec Systems



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
