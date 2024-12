Volatus Aerospace Corp.: Volatus Aerospace Inc. Receives Energy Globe National Award for SEAR Program

Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSXV:FLT.V)(OTCQB:TAKOF)(Frankfurt:A3DP5Y) proudly announces that its Science Experiential Aerial Research (SEAR) Program has been awarded the prestigious Energy Globe National Award in the Youth category for Canada. This accolade underscores Volatus' dedication to environmental innovation and sustainability.

The Energy Globe Award, initiated in 1999 by Austrian energy pioneer Wolfgang Neumann, stands as one of the world's most esteemed environmental recognitions. It celebrates innovative and sustainable projects that tackle environmental challenges across five categories: Earth, Fire, Water, Air, and Youth. The award aims to present successful environmental solutions to a global audience, showcasing that practical solutions to many ecological issues are already in place.

In total, around 2000 projects from 141 countries entered this year's competition, highlighting the Energy Globe Award as the most significant environmental award globally today.

The SEAR Program, spearheaded by Matthew Johnson, Vice President, Education Programs at Volatus Aerospace, offers high school students practical experience in machine learning, aerial intelligence collection with drones, and other critical science disciplines. The curriculum, focused on addressing community-defined issues like environmental monitoring, aligns with national and state-defined science and math learning outcomes. The program has seen successful implementation in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and has recently expanded to the United States with the launch of "The Litter Project" in Florida.

"Receiving the Energy Globe National Award is a testament to our team's unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship and innovation," expressed Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus Aerospace. "We are deeply honored to receive such prestigious recognition and remain dedicated to developing solutions that contribute to a sustainable future. We are incredibly proud of Matt's achievements in empowering students to tackle environmental challenges within their communities."

As a national winner, Volatus' SEAR Program will now compete in the Energy Globe World Award, bringing international attention to the company's environmental initiatives.

About Volatus Aerospace:

Volatus Aerospace is a leader in innovative global aerial solutions for intelligence and cargo. With a strong foundation of over 100 years of combined institutional knowledge in aviation, Volatus provides comprehensive solutions using both piloted and remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS). We serve industries such as oil and gas, utilities, healthcare, and public safety. Our mission is to enhance operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability through cutting-edge, real-world solutions.

Explore our services and connect with us at http://www.volatusaerospace.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the foregoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information includes information regarding: (i) the anticipated benefits of, and estimated revenue to be generated by, the master service agreement; (ii) the business plans and expectations of the Company; and (iii) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and operating plans, strategies, or beliefs of management as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to the Company, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to it and on assumptions it believes to be not unreasonable in light of all of the circumstances. In some instances, material factors or assumptions are discussed in this news release in connection with statements containing forward-looking information. Such material factors and assumptions include, but are not limited to: the anticipated benefits and revenues of the master service agreement to the Company; the commercialization of drone flights beyond visual line of sight and potential benefits to the Company; meeting the continued listing requirements of the TSXV; and including, but not limited to, those factors set forth in the Company's Annual Information Form under the section "Risk Factors". Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

