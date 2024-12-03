Chromalloy Appoints Dave Chriske as President for Chromalloy Material Solutions Operating Unit

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2024 / Chromalloy is excited to announce the appointment of Dave Chriske to the executive leadership team as President for the Chromalloy CMS business. Dave will be based at the Fort Lauderdale operating location and will provide strategic direction for the CMS business unit.

The CMS team is focused on providing turbine management and material solutions, including acquisition of unserviceable engines and modules for restoration or part out, management of company and customer owned assets, administration of aero-engine Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) and tear down providers, and Used Serviceable Material (USM) part sales.

Chris Celtruda, Chromalloy's CEO, stated, "Dave is a results-driven leader with unparalleled expertise in engine management, commercial strategy, and organizational transformation. His strong technical and market knowledge align perfectly with Chromalloy's mission to deliver excellence in turbine and material services. We are thrilled to welcome him and look forward to his leadership as we look to grow our engine solutions business."

Dave brings over 30 years of aero-engine experience, with a proven record of success in engine trading, engine leasing, engine MRO, USM sales and digital transformation. Most recently, Dave served as Vice President of Engine Trading and Leasing at Magellan Aviation Group. Prior to that, Dave held leadership positions at CFM Materials, iAero Thrust, and GE Aviation, where his leadership contributions included driving engine trading volume, implementing operational and analytical improvements, and the introduction of innovative service models.

Dave has a strong technical background with a BS in Aerospace Engineering from Syracuse University and a Masters in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Cincinnati. He is recognized for his deep technical engine knowledge and an ability to identify optimal solutions to maximize the value of engine, module and part MRO investments.

Dave shared, "I'm honored to join Chromalloy, and I look forward to working alongside a talented team to deliver exceptional value for our customers and partners via creative engine management and innovative material solutions."

Chromalloy views engine trading and management as a critical service for company and customer owned aero-engine assets. CMS also provides one of the broadest portfolios of USM, offering both Designated Engineering Representative (DER) and OEM repaired parts on a broad range of engine types. CMS engine asset management utilizes all available engine material options for the most economic MRO solutions, including; Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA) and OEM new material, DER and OEM component repair, and off the shelf USM parts with both DER and OEM repairs.

About Chromalloy

Chromalloy is a leading provider of engineering, manufacturing, and service for the aerospace, aero-derivative, and energy/industrial gas turbine aftermarket. For over 70 years, Chromalloy has been a trusted partner of airlines, aero-engine asset owners, and engine repair facilities. Chromalloy is a leader in FAA-certified, third-party PMA and DER solutions to enable customer value during engine restoration and maintenance. The combination of alternative PMA new parts, DER part repairs, and inventory of used serviceable material (USM) enables each engine overhaul to achieve expected performance and achieve best value. Operating from over 20 locations worldwide, Chromalloy remains committed to having the right global team, available inventory, and a bias for addressing service needs for legacy and midlife engines. Our investments in design engineering, testing, and component manufacturing ensure that all regulatory and performance criteria are met or exceeded.

