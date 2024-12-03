Punta Pacifica Realty: Explore International Health Tourism and Specialized Care in Panama

PANAMA CITY, PANAMA / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2024 / Panama is quickly becoming a global hotspot for affordable, high-quality healthcare, thanks to its highly skilled professionals and innovative medical facilities. To shed light on this growing industry, A Spotlight to Panama, a YouTube series hosted by Ana Patricia Hassan showcases a playlist of interviews exploring the country's dynamic medical tourism sector.

"Panama offers a unique blend of world-class medical services and personalized care, making it an ideal destination for health tourism." Says Ana Patricia Hassan.

Throughout the series, the social communicator highlights groundbreaking medical facilities and professionals, offering first-hand insights and exclusive interviews with those striving to become global leaders in medical innovation.

The Panama Clinic: In the premiere episode , Ana Patricia interviews María Mavrokordatos , Commercial Director of The Panama Clinic. María provides valuable insights into the clinic's leadership in patient-centered care and its unique services, such as certified bone marrow transplants. With doctors trained in the USA, Canada, and Europe, the clinic offers a seamless, world-class healthcare experience.

Auragens: Panama is home to a pioneering stem cell therapy center called Auragens , a wellness facility revolutionizing regenerative medicine and aesthetic enhancements. In an engaging conversation with Tony Paoli, Chief Commercial Officer, Ana Patricia explores why the country has become a top destination for cutting-edge treatments.

Pacifica Salud: As a Johns Hopkins affiliate, Pacifica Salud guarantees international standards in patient care. Episodes three and four feature Joseph Setton, a renowned plastic surgeon, and Rafael Cohen, CEO of Pacifica Salud, who discuss the clinic's affordable healthcare options and multilingual assistance.

"Our partnership with Johns Hopkins enables us to offer unmatched expertise and care to patients from all over the world." Says Cohen.

This series not only highlights Panama's advanced healthcare but also emphasizes its appeal as a destination for medical tourists seeking safety, comfort, and affordability.

Watch the Full Playlist

Join Ana Patricia Hassan in A Spotlight on Panama to explore this transformative healthcare journey and discover why Panama is at the forefront of international health tourism, redefining patient care on a global scale.

About A Spotlight to Panama

A Spotlight to Panama is a series created on the YouTube channel of Punta Pacifica Realty, the largest real estate and property management company in Panama. This series was born out of the desire to inform our foreign clients about the most relevant topics in Panama. The show is produced and hosted by Ana Patricia Hassan, co-owner of Punta Pacifica Realty.

Dedicated to showcasing the unique aspects of Panama-from its cultural heritage and natural beauty to its emerging industries-the series features in-depth interviews with experts and influencers, offering viewers an insider's look at what makes Panama an exceptional place to live, work, and invest.

For those interested in learning more about Panama and its vibrant opportunities, we invite you to explore the episodes of A Spotlight to Panama. Each episode dives deep into different facets of Panama, providing valuable insights and captivating stories. Don't miss out on the chance to discover why Panama is a rising star on the global stage.

