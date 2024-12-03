Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
03.12.2024 12:00 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KnowAtom / MCAS: Two School Districts Using KnowAtom Tied at 18th in Massachusetts Testing for Science Proficiency

Finanznachrichten News

Manchester-Essex Regional School Students Gain 17 Points and Reading Public Schools Improves by 3 Points to Rank in the Top 10% of 279 School Districts

IPSWICH, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2024 / Fifth-grade students from Manchester-Essex Regional School District gained 17 points on the Massachusetts Common Assessment Program for Science (MCAS) and Reading Public Schools students gained 3 points on the state-wide science test in 2024, scoring in the top 10% of the 279 school districts in the state. Both of the public school districts, tied in the rankings at 18th, partner with KnowAtom, a nationwide provider of Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS)-based hands-on curricula.

The Manchester-Essex Regional School District and the Reading Public School District both use KnowAtom's hands-on science curriculum, which is designed for mastery of Massachusetts Science and Technology Engineering Frameworks. Each district scored 22 points ahead of the state-wide average for science proficiency this year. In 2024, Consumer Affairs ranked Massachusetts the best in the country for public education, noting that "the state has the best fourth-grade reading and eighth-grade math scores in the country on the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) tests," (Consumer Affairs, 2024). This year, the number one and number four ranking districts in the state for science performance, among districts with 30 or more students tested, use KnowAtom curriculum as their core science curriculum.

"Teachers and administrators in Reading and MERSD share KnowAtom and a commitment to helping their students succeed in science by building hands-on, student-centered environments - and we are excited to celebrate their success," said Francis Vigeant, CEO of KnowAtom. "When teachers encourage students' questions to guide the learning process, they enable students to build understanding in the classroom that applies to their lives beyond it. These communities foster an environment where students can engage in their own hands-on science explorations, we equip them with the curriculum, tools and resources needed to master state standards without merely teaching to the test."

KnowAtom provides K-8 science curriculum designed for mastery of state science standards.

Contact Information

Nicole Lanoue
Press Contact
nlanoue@knowatom.com
617-475-3475 x2002

.

Source: KnowAtom / MCAS

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
