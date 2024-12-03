DroneUp Secures FAA Part 135 Certification, Revolutionizing Drone Delivery for All

Clears Path for Expansion, BVLOS Flights Across Dallas Fort Worth

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2024 / DroneUp , America's leading autonomous drone delivery company, today announced that it has received a Part 119 air carrier certificate for operation under Part 135 from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA ), to make every day customer deliveries by drone.

With this certification, DroneUp can now operate as an air carrier. It provides a pathway for the company to scale its operations by transporting third-party goods Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) and over populated areas. The Part 135 certification is an essential capability in DroneUp's plans to deploy expanded operations across the Dallas Forth Worth (DFW) area.

"We are proud to achieve the FAA's Part 135 Air Carrier and Operator Certification, a pivotal step in transforming how goods are delivered," said Tom Walker, Founder and CEO of DroneUp. "This certification underscores our commitment to innovation, safety, and operational excellence as we expand drone delivery services nationwide. Starting in Murphy, TX, and scaling across the U.S., we are redefining convenience with a fast, sustainable, and reliable delivery solution. This milestone is just the beginning as we lead the charge toward a future where drone delivery becomes an integral part of everyday life."

The Part 135 certification signifies DroneUp's commitment to meeting the FAA's rigorous standards for aviation operators and a milestone in adhering to the highest safety and operational standards in the drone industry. With Part 135, DroneUp will have the authorization to fly BVLOS to an expanded delivery radius up to five miles, allowing a 300% increase in serviceable households. DroneUp will continue to work with the FAA to expand its operation to fly further, carry more and expand to more communities.

"We are very grateful for the collaborative process we undertook with the FAA in achieving this certification; the fastest drone company to achieve air carrier certification that was not based on an existing platform. We are proud of our operation, technology and staff and Part 135 is a momentous milestone for everyone at DroneUp," said Anthony Vittone, COO of DroneUp. "With the FAA's partnership and rigorous oversight, we are poised to expand our reach, driving innovation while meeting surging demand."

Dallas Fort Worth - America's New Epicenter for Drone Delivery

DroneUp's first operation to benefit from the Part 135 certification will be initially situated in Murphy, Texas, a suburb of Dallas capable of carrying 10 pounds, and next-generation aircraft that can fly up to 5 miles. DroneUp's 135 operation will be expanded to its 10 other locations in DFW in the near future.

DroneUp is a leading autonomous drone delivery company transforming the logistics industry with fast, efficient, and scalable solutions. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, DroneUp's proprietary technology integrates with ground infrastructure to provide affordable last-mile delivery services to a growing number of locations across the United States. Committed to excellence and innovation, DroneUp brings the future of delivery to customers today. To learn more, visit https://www.droneup.com/droneup-ecosystem or email sales@droneup.com .

