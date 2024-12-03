Bioz, Inc.: The Bioz AI Engine Enhances SEO for Research Product Suppliers and Distributors

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2024 / Bioz, Inc, a trailblazer in AI-enhanced research productivity solutions, continues to redefine how scientists select and validate research products with cutting-edge tools that also deliver significant SEO benefits to suppliers. By integrating Bioz Stars Ratings, Bioz Badges, and Bioz Content Hubs, suppliers can enhance their product visibility and validation, increase time-on-page, and drive greater organic traffic from search engines such as Google.

At the heart of Bioz's technology is its AI-powered search engine, which indexes tens of millions of research articles and their embedded product citations. The Bioz search engine helps researchers find the most validated products for their experiments quickly and easily. This powerful Bioz tool, in addition to ratings and recommendations, provides strong backlinks from the Bioz search engine to product supplier websites, which not only increases product credibility but also drives organic traffic to supplier webpages. For product suppliers, this means greater visibility, more qualified lead referrals, and a better chance of converting potential leads into customers.

Bioz's rating system, Bioz Stars, further enhances the SEO value by providing evidence-based ratings for research products and services. Powered by Bioz's proprietary AI engine, Bioz Stars ratings reflect how products are performing in real-world research contexts based on insights drawn from millions of peer-reviewed scientific articles. When displayed on supplier websites, Bioz Stars ratings reinforce the product's credibility, offering an SEO boost by aligning product content with trusted, high-quality research data. Suppliers can also directly publish Bioz Stars ratings to their product structured data as aggregated ratings, further boosting product visibility on search engine search results pages.

Bioz's Badges and Content Hubs are designed to offer maximum SEO impact as well. These digital widgets, which can be integrated seamlessly into supplier websites, feature internal linking throughout. This encourages visitors to explore multiple products and relevant content, resulting in increased time spent on the supplier's webpages, which also reduces the bounce rate, and drives higher levels of user engagement. Furthermore, suppliers can utilize the Bioz API to link additional information to each product's structured data. This data includes product images from publications, article data, snippets, authors, etc., and can greatly increase the amount of crawlable rich content on product webpages.

The integration of Bioz solutions via Bioz API technology ensures maximum enhancement of product webpage SEO by uniquely enabling suppliers to retrieve article-associated information linked to their products. Dr. Karin Lachmi, Chief Revenue Officer and Co-Founder of Bioz, commented: "Bioz's focus on providing actionable, evidence-based insights is complemented by our commitment to driving organic traffic and improving SEO for our partners. By linking validated product data directly to supplier websites and ensuring that the content is Google-friendly, we offer a double benefit to product suppliers-boosting both their credibility and their web presence. The SEO advantages are an integral part of what makes Bioz's solutions so powerful for both researchers and suppliers."

Ehud Pardo, Chief Technology Officer of Bioz, added: "The technical architecture of the Bioz platform is designed to maximize search engine visibility. Our data APIs and dynamic badges provide a powerful solution for suppliers looking to improve their website's SEO. By embedding our data into supplier websites and making it crawlable by Google, Bioz increases the chance of being discovered by the right audience…researchers and scientists who are actively seeking validated products."

Bioz is committed to empowering product suppliers with the tools that they need to reach their target audience, drive more traffic, and convert leads into long-term customers. Bioz's solutions are transforming how scientists and product suppliers approach product discovery, validation, and engagement. With Bioz, suppliers can streamline their marketing efforts, enhance their SEO, and ultimately, support researchers in making more informed decisions for their experiments.

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

