This Giving Tuesday, Skechers celebrates its latest charitable milestone: reaching $12 million in total donations since the inception of its philanthropic BOBS from Skechers collection in 2015. Through sales of the BOBS brand, Skechers' contributions have now helped save and support more than 2.2 million shelter pets across the United States, Canada, the U.K. and Japan.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241203098559/en/

The philanthropic BOBS from Skechers brand has reached $12 million in total donations-funds that have saved and supported more than 2.2 million animals in need. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Like so many of the animals we've helped save, our BOBS from Skechers journey has taken us to surprising, emotional and joyous places these past nine years," said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. "We've really grown a movement across North America. Through our partnership with Petco Love and its 4,000-strong animal welfare organization network, we have provided much-needed grants to shelters that save dogs and cats, offered disaster relief in times of crisis, eased overcrowded shelters to give more animals a chance at survival, and given people the unconditional love of a furry friend. It's even changed our employees as a company of pet lovers-inspiring us to organize adoption events at our stores and start our Paws for a Cause Design Scholarship, which gives consumers a chance to wear talented students' shoe patterns and recognizes their deeply personal shelter pet stories."

"From supporting our lifesaving mission to celebrating our Love Stories winners and recipient animal welfare partner organizations, Skechers has been there to honor the joys that come with saving lives," added Susanne Kogut, president of national non-profit organization Petco Love. "With more than $8.4 million given to Petco Love, Skechers has dedicated its team, time and resources to rally for our extensive network of organizations, events, and causes. We are grateful for their years of commitment and look forward to saving even more shelter pets together."

Beyond Skechers' and Petco Love's impact on dogs and cats in the United States and Canada, the Company's lifesaving movement includes partnerships with Woodgreen Pets Charity in the U.K. and ALMA in Japan. Through purchases of BOBS from Skechers product as well as register round-ups at Skechers stores, the Company's donations have funded years of adoption, vaccination, and check presentation events for animal welfare organizations.

Launched in 2023, Skechers' Paws for a Cause Design Scholarship now offers winning students $10,000 scholarships, mentorships with Skechers leadership, and the opportunity to have their designs produced as part of the BOBS collection. Over the past year, the Company also participated in the first-ever televised Stanley Pup and Pawlympics at LA Coliseum as well as Paws in the Park in New York's Union Square, and teamed up with Watching New York to encourage adoptions and raise awareness for shelter pets.

The BOBS from Skechers philanthropic offering of shoes, apparel and accessories is available online, at Skechers stores, and at department and specialty locations.

About Skechers U.S.A., Inc.

Skechers (NYSE:SKX), The Comfort Technology Company based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company's collections are available in 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through skechers.com and approximately 5,300 Skechers retail stores. A Fortune 500 company, Skechers manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

About BOBS from Skechers

BOBS from Skechers' charitable collection of shoes, apparel and accessories have improved animals' lives: over the past nine years, Skechers has contributed more than $12 million to help over 2.2 million shelter pets, including saving more than 1.7 million rescued animals in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Japan. It all started in 2011, when Skechers launched a movement to support children impacted by natural disasters and poverty-a cause that has helped the Company donate more than 16 million new pairs of shoes to kids in more than 60 countries worldwide. To learn more about BOBS from Skechers' commitment to making a difference, visit BOBSfromSkechers.com and follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram.

About Petco Love

Petco Love is a life-changing nonprofit organization that makes communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since our founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, we've empowered animal welfare organizations by investing nearly $400 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. We've helped find loving homes for more than 6.8 million pets in partnership with Petco and organizations nationwide. Our love for pets drives us to lead with innovation, creating tools animal lovers need to reunite lost pets, and lead with passion, inspiring and mobilizing communities and our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners to drive lifesaving change alongside us. Is love calling you? Join us. Visit PetcoLove.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, Threads, and LinkedIn to be part of the lifesaving work we lead every day.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, Skechers' future domestic and international growth, financial results and operations including expected net sales and earnings, its development of new products, future demand for its products, its planned domestic and international expansion, opening of new stores and additional expenditures, and advertising and marketing initiatives. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking language such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "project," "will," "could," "may," "might," or any variations of such words with similar meanings. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include the disruption of business and operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic; delays or disruptions in our supply chain; international economic, political and market conditions including the effects of inflation and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations around the world, the challenging consumer retail markets in the United States, and the impact of wars, acts of war and other conflicts around the world; sustaining, managing and forecasting costs and proper inventory levels; losing any significant customers; decreased demand by industry retailers and cancellation of order commitments due to the lack of popularity of particular designs and/or categories of products; maintaining brand image and intense competition among sellers of footwear for consumers, especially in the highly competitive performance footwear market; anticipating, identifying, interpreting or forecasting changes in fashion trends, consumer demand for the products and the various market factors described above; sales levels during the spring, back-to-school and holiday selling seasons; and other factors referenced or incorporated by reference in Skechers' annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q in 2024. Taking these and other risk factors associated with the COVID-19 pandemic into consideration, the dynamic nature of these circumstances means that what is stated in this press release could change at any time, and as a result, actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The risks included here are not exhaustive. Skechers operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and we cannot predict all such risk factors, nor can we assess the impact of all such risk factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Moreover, reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241203098559/en/

Contacts:

Jennifer Clay

SKECHERS U.S.A., Inc.

jennc@skechers.com

(310) 937-1326