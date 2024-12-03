New updates streamline compliance, strengthen cybersecurity resilience, and mitigate risks.

FireMon, the leading network security policy management (NSPM) company that brings visibility, control, agility, and automation to enterprise cloud and hybrid network infrastructure, has announced key enhancements to its firewall policy management solutions to align with EU regulations, including the Network and Information Security Directive 2 (NIS2) and the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA). These frameworks bolster cybersecurity across essential sectors, including finance and healthcare, to ensure resilience against digital disruptions.

NIS2 mandates rigorous cybersecurity measures for medium and large organizations in critical sectors, requiring practices such as rapid incident reporting, risk management, and board-level accountability. DORA establishes operational resilience standards specifically for financial institutions, including banks, insurers, and cloud providers. Both regulations emphasize proactive risk management, driving organizations to adopt robust security strategies to strengthen their operational integrity.

FireMon's updated firewall policy management solutions offer centralized control over security policies across distributed IT environments. This single-pane platform enables IT teams to monitor, manage, and optimize firewall policies seamlessly, ensuring visibility and standardized enforcement across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid networks.

The updates also streamline compliance audits and reporting processes, essential to both NIS2 and DORA. FireMon's continuous compliance monitoring assesses firewall configurations against regulatory standards and internal policies, while automated reporting provides comprehensive, audit-ready documentation. This reduces the workload on IT teams, enabling timely and accurate reporting for regulators.

FireMon's advanced risk analysis tools help organizations identify high-risk configurations, such as overly permissive rules or shadowed policies that could expose vulnerabilities. Continuous risk assessments ensure that firewall configurations align with regulatory standards, while policy optimization recommendations help minimize unnecessary attack surfaces, enhancing security and compliance.

In the event of a security incident, FireMon provides real-time insights into firewall configurations to support rapid assessment and response. This capability helps organizations meet NIS2 and DORA's strict incident reporting timelines, enabling swift, informed actions during critical situations.

About FireMon

FireMon improves security operations that will in turn lead to better security outcomes. FireMon delivers industry-leading security policy management, cloud security, and asset management solutions. Our platform is the only real-time solution that reduces firewall and cloud security policy-related risks, manages policy changes, and enforces compliance.

Learn more at FireMon.com and the FireMon Blog.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241203234734/en/

Contacts:

Sarah Shkargi

sarah@tnsmediacomms.com