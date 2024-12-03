Kiro Race Co announces major multi-year partnership with automotive brand CUPRA, debuting as CUPRA KIRO as the Formula E season kicks off in São Paulo.

Kiro Race Co ("Kiro"), the newest team in the FIA Formula E World Championship, is delighted to announce a multi-year partnership with CUPRA, the team's official Co-Title Partner.

The American team, now named CUPRA KIRO, is set to embark on an exciting new chapter with its official Formula E debut at the season-opening São Paulo E-Prix on December 7. Powered by Porsche Motorsport's twice world championship-winning technology, and driven by Dan Ticktum and David Beckmann, the team is ready to make its mark in the series.

CUPRA is the unconventional challenger brand that inspires the world from Barcelona. Since its launch in 2018, CUPRA, the first new automotive brand created within the Volkswagen Group, has sold over 750,000 cars.

The automotive brand has experienced extensive success in its motorsport portfolio, which includes developing the world's first 100% electric touring car, the e-Racer, alongside achievements in Extreme E and the FIA ETCR series.

Kiro's Co-Title Partnership with CUPRA aligns seamlessly with the Spanish brand's commitment to electrification and performance. In collaboration with the team, CUPRA will continue its journey in Formula E the world's fastest-growing form of motor racing, and the first sport with a certified net-zero carbon footprint since inception.

In the upcoming 2024/25 season, Formula E is set to reach new heights in front of new audiences, with races in destinations including Monaco, Tokyo, Shanghai, Berlin, and London, and new events in Jeddah and Miami.

At the São Paulo E-Prix, CUPRA KIRO will race with a single-round livery, before revealing a bold, new visual identity at the Mexico City E-Prix in January 2025.

Under the ownership of The Forest Road Company, CUPRA KIRO is committed to collaborating with industry leaders to elevate brands and businesses through its team and the FIA Formula E World Championship. The partnership with CUPRA marks the beginning of its strategic commercial endeavors, with many new relationships anticipated throughout Season 11 and beyond.

Jeremy Tarica, Managing Director, The Forest Road Company

"Welcoming CUPRA, a disruptive automotive brand, as our Co-Title Partner as part of a multi-year collaboration represents an incredible milestone for Kiro, especially at such an early stage in our Formula E journey. Our partnership starts in motorsport, but it extends far beyond it it's united by a shared belief in the desire to challenge the status quo by disrupting and leading change in our respective fields. We will start our new chapter together as CUPRA KIRO at this weekend's São Paulo E-Prix, and I can't begin to express my excitement on behalf of The Forest Road Company."

Xavi Serra, Global Head of Racing, CUPRA

"Joining Kiro Race Co is the logical next step for CUPRA. By combining our technical know-how with the team, we are fully prepared to compete at the highest level. Our commitment to Formula E comes from our racing DNA, alongside the format's ability to give us a competitive platform to develop the future of electric road cars."

Alex Hui, Team Principal, CUPRA KIRO

"On behalf of Kiro Race Co, I'm delighted to welcome CUPRA as our Co-Title Partner for the 2024/25 season and beyond. Our partnership together marks a pivotal moment in our journey, and CUPRA's bold, performance-driven mentality perfectly complements our ultimate ambition to one day race into history. Our story starts this weekend, and we're looking forward to showcasing what CUPRA KIRO can achieve in São Paulo."

Jon Wilde, Commercial Director, CUPRA KIRO

"Our multi-year Co-Title Partnership with CUPRA serves as the perfect endorsement of our vision and commitment to building strong commercial partnerships. It continues to show the growing appeal of Formula E as a platform for international brands to connect with an engaged global audience. With a 35% leap in TV viewership globally in its most recent season, Formula E is a true powerhouse in motorsport, with incredible momentum and immense growth potential. On a personal level, I'm very excited to watch our journey unfold together over the coming seasons as we strive towards achieving our long-term targets as a sports franchise."

