Apex UK remains dedicated to enhancing employee satisfaction

Apex Systems, a leading global technology services firm, and ASGN brand (NYSE: ASGN), has been recertified as a Great Place to Work® UK for the fourth year in a row.

Great Place to Work Award® Process

Great Place to Work® is renowned worldwide as an authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, the organisation has conducted surveys with over 100 million employees. Through a two-step certification method, Great Place to Work® gathers detailed feedback from employees via a Trust Index survey, along with a Culture Brief company questionnaire. To attain the certification as a Great Place to Work, organisations must score above 65% on the Trust Index.

The Great Place to Work® survey found that Apex Systems UK employees unanimously agree that the Company provides the fair treatment of individuals, irrespective of their sexual orientation, race or gender, and that they are offered a secure work environment. The survey also found that employees exhibit a notable willingness to go the extra mile to fulfill their job responsibilities successfully.

Employee Training, Community Engagement, and Philanthropic Initiatives

Apex UK's holistic approach to employee training and development offers a combination of formal and informal training initiatives that align with the organisation's long-term objectives. The Company organises regular gatherings that act as incubators for diverse discussions on topics such as innovation and project launches.

Understanding the needs and challenges of the surrounding community, Apex UK also supports its employees in engaging with local charitable efforts. By supporting non-profit organisations and advocating for the welfare of others, Apex UK aims to drive meaningful changes within the communities in which its employees live and work.

"We are extremely proud to once again receive the esteemed Great Place to Work® certification," stated Robin Irvine, Vice President of Consulting Services Consumer and Industrial (NA EMEA) for Apex Systems. "This notable accomplishment underscores the unwavering commitment and collaborative spirit of our UK team, reinforcing our steadfast dedication to cultivating a workplace where every individual feels valued, empowered, and motivated to achieve their full potential. This recognition stands as a testament to our enduring pursuit of excellence in creating a thriving and supportive work environment a commitment that remains central to our mission as we move ahead into 2025 and beyond."

