Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.12.2024 15:06 Uhr
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Segway Racing Team Embarks on Dakar Mission 1000 With Self-developed Electric Motorcycle

Finanznachrichten News

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 1st, Segway has officially announced the establishment of the Segway team to compete in the 2025 Dakar Rally. This marks the company's debut with the Segway Dakar Race Bike in the prestigious "Future Mission 1000" category, dedicated to electric vehicles. Known for its grueling conditions, the Dakar Rally represents one of the toughest challenges in rally racing worldwide.

Segway has long been synonymous with innovation and zest for extreme sports, and has formed an electric Dakar racing factory team. Consisting of three professional drivers, Benjamin Pascual, Xu Jianhao, and Yang Jie, each bring a unique strength and perspective into the team. Yang Jie reflects on the solitary nature of motorcycle sports, saying 'I think motorcycle sports is lonely' but finding it a medium to discover his own pace. Benjamin Pascual emphasizes the importance of maintaining composure under pressure, a trait that has led him to numerous victories. Xu Jianhao, on the hand, views each race as an opportunity to push his limits, a philosophy that resonates deeply with Segway's ethos.

The "Future Mission 1000" category is designed to test the performance of cutting-edge technology on the difficult terrain of Dakar. Through 1000 kilometers of testing, manufacturers can test which technology options are worth continuing to develop in the future. Although this challenge is not intended for competition, multiple evaluation criteria have been defined to comprehensively test the vehicle and keep riders and drivers alert. It serves as a proven ground for various engine types, including pure electric, hydrogen fuel, and hybrid technologies. Segway's decision to showcase its strength on this stage is not only a confidence in its own technology, but also a confidence in the future development of electric motorcycles.

Segway is constantly challenging itself and breaking through limits. This expedition to Dakar serves not only as a thorough evaluation of Segway's products but also embodies the essence of the brand's spirit. Segway hopes to inspire more people's love for electric motorcycles and promote the development of new energy transportation by participating in this highly challenging event.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/segway-racing-team-embarks-on-dakar-mission-1000-with-self-developed-electric-motorcycle-302320866.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.