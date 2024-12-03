Firstleaf Introduces New Holiday Wine Offerings Featuring Curated Bundles for Every Celebration

Firstleaf, the most personalized wine company in America, is ringing in the holiday season with a new selection of exclusive wine bundles designed to elevate festive gatherings and gift giving. Expertly curated by Firstleaf's wine team, these bundles feature wines from around the world and offer something special for every celebration.

Firstleaf's holiday wine collections include a range of options perfect for pairing with holiday meals, exchanging gifts, or raising a glass with friends. Available now at Firstleaf.com , these bundles include:

Tony Goldwyn's Firstleaf Favorites: Firstleaf partnered with award-winning actor, director, and wine enthusiast Tony Goldwyn to create a special, limited-edition wine bundle . Featuring six of Tony's personal favorites, these wines are perfect to gift for family and friends. Available for $114.95.

Holiday Pairings Bundles: For those who are hosting, Firstleaf offers a variety of unique pairing bundles that are designed specifically to complement holiday dishes. There is the 12-bottle Holiday Pairings Red Bundle for red wine lovers or the 12-bottle Mixed Bundle that offers something for everyone. Available for $199.95, plus free shipping.

Sparkling Wines Bundle: Add sparkle to your holiday celebrations and toast to the season with Firstleaf's sparkling wine trio . This collection includes the refreshing Clârabelle NV Sparkling Brut, the vibrant Prima Foglia 2022 Prosecco Rosé, and the zesty Punt Comú NV Cava Brut. Available for $99.95.

"We're excited to offer our members wines that will elevate their upcoming holiday celebrations," said Dr. Marinda Kruger, Head of Winemaking at Firstleaf. "Whether you're hosting a holiday dinner, gifting a wine lover, or toasting with loved ones, these bundles are the perfect way to make the season truly unforgettable."

Firstleaf also offers gift card options so your loved ones can try world-class wines that are personalized to their taste. For more information, please visit Firstleaf.com, email press@firstleaf.com and follow @firstleafwine on Instagram and Facebook.

About Firstleaf

Firstleaf is America's most personalized wine company, helping over one million people find wines they love without the hit-or-miss. Founded by Philip James, a wine industry veteran and Oxford-educated chemist, Firstleaf brings together patented technology, expert winemakers, and a WSET-certified wine concierge team to build a unique Wine Profile for each member. Sampling thousands of wines each year from 12 countries across 5 continents, its winemakers select only the finest bottles, curating each shipment individually. In fact, 98% of the monthly boxes shipped by Firstleaf are unique.

Exceeding 3,000 awards and more than 500 bottles scoring 90+ points, Firstleaf has established itself as the wine industry's most-awarded company. It's been recognized by Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022, named 2021 Wine Company of the Year in the Winemaker Challenge International Wine Competition, and is on Wine Business Monthly's list of Top 50 Largest Wineries.

Firstleaf's deep understanding of winemaking and technology ensures the perfect selection for both beginners and experts: members report a 96% approval rating of the wines chosen especially for them. Also of note: 94% of its customers report that Firstleaf helped them discover wines they love, while 95% are impressed by the variety of wines the company offers. This includes the Fine Wine Collection, Firstleaf's selection of best-in-class wines from around the world.

Firstleaf's latest innovation is seen in its cutting-edge mobile app, designed to help users find the perfect wine, wherever they are. With an extensive database of nearly one million wines, the app uses patented technology to match users' unique taste profiles with the perfect bottle and features WinePrint, Firstleaf's dynamic tool that builds a personalized wine profile and evolves with users' preferences as they rate more bottles. With just a quick scan of a wine list or an individual bottle, the Firstleaf app makes it easy to confidently choose a wine you'll love.

