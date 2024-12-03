Wrapmate, in Collaboration With Volkswagen, Launches Fully Transactional 3D Configurator for VW ID. Buzz Custom Wraps

Enabling Volkswagen ID. Buzz drivers and VW dealerships to create, view, and order custom wrap designs through a seamless online experience.

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2024 / Wrapmate, in collaboration with Volkswagen of America (VWoA), is excited to announce a new milestone in its VW ID. Buzz custom graphics program: a fully transactional 3D configurator, now available directly on the Wrapmate website at wrapmate.com/vw .

"In collaboration with Volkswagen of America, we're making it easier than ever for VW ID. Buzz owners to express their individuality through our Wrapmate Custom Graphics program," said Javier Lozano, Jr., Chief Marketing Officer of Wrapmate. "Customers and Volkswagen dealerships can now design, visualize, and purchase their designs directly on our website, offering a fun and smooth experience from concept to completion.

As the Volkswagen ID. Buzz sparks excitement across the United States, this innovative tool offers dealerships a powerful way to enhance the customer experience. By utilizing the fully transactional configurator, dealerships can seamlessly offer custom wrap services as an official part of the ID. Buzz ownership journey. This tool allows dealerships to bring added value to their offerings, enabling them to meet customer demand for personalization without additional setup, all while strengthening the ID. Buzz's role as a symbol of individuality and creativity.

"Volkswagen's collaboration with Wrapmate allows us to offer our customers a creative platform to personalize their ID. Buzz with both new designs and those that offer a nod to the heritage of the Volkswagen brand," said Robert Gal, Sr. Manager of Volkswagen Accessories, VWoA.

All custom graphics are produced using premium 3M Wrap Film, ensuring durability and vibrant color quality. Wrapmate's network of more than 2,000 certified Wrapmate Pro installers ensures that each custom wrap is applied expertly in the owner's local market, helping to provide a stress-free customer experience from start to finish.

For more information on custom wrap options for the Volkswagen ID. Buzz and to start designing, visit Wrapmate's 3D ID. Buzz configurator .

About Wrapmate

Wrapmate is a technology-driven, full-service platform that reimagines the buy-and-sell experience in the vehicle graphics industry. With innovative customer experiences, efficient fulfillment, and a network of 2,000+ local installers, Wrapmate efficiently serves business owners, fleet managers, franchises, OEMs, advertisers, and consumers coast-to-coast. Learn more about Wrapmate's vehicle wrap solutions at https://wrapmate.com .

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen of America, Inc. is an operating unit of Volkswagen Group of America, which is a subsidiary of Volkswagen AG. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Volkswagen of America sells the Atlas, Atlas Cross Sport, Golf GTI, Golf R, ID.4, ID. Buzz, Jetta, Jetta GLI, Taos, and Tiguan vehicles through more than 600 independent U.S. dealers. Volkswagen Group of America operates a state-of-the-art assembly facility in Chattanooga, Tennessee which produces Volkswagen brand vehicles including the Atlas, Atlas Cross Sport, and the ID.4. The global Volkswagen Group is one of the world's largest producers of passenger cars and Europe's largest automaker. Visit Volkswagen at www.vw.com or media.vw.com to learn more.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QZPh27ABM7k

Source: Wrapmate