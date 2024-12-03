Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 766403 | ISIN: DE0007664039 | Ticker-Symbol: VOW3
Xetra
03.12.24
15:40 Uhr
80,34 Euro
-0,32
-0,40 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VOLKSWAGEN AG VZ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOLKSWAGEN AG VZ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
80,2080,2215:55
80,2280,2415:55
ACCESSWIRE
03.12.2024 15:14 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wrapmate, in Collaboration With Volkswagen, Launches Fully Transactional 3D Configurator for VW ID. Buzz Custom Wraps

Finanznachrichten News

Enabling Volkswagen ID. Buzz drivers and VW dealerships to create, view, and order custom wrap designs through a seamless online experience.

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2024 / Wrapmate, in collaboration with Volkswagen of America (VWoA), is excited to announce a new milestone in its VW ID. Buzz custom graphics program: a fully transactional 3D configurator, now available directly on the Wrapmate website at wrapmate.com/vw.

"In collaboration with Volkswagen of America, we're making it easier than ever for VW ID. Buzz owners to express their individuality through our Wrapmate Custom Graphics program," said Javier Lozano, Jr., Chief Marketing Officer of Wrapmate. "Customers and Volkswagen dealerships can now design, visualize, and purchase their designs directly on our website, offering a fun and smooth experience from concept to completion.

As the Volkswagen ID. Buzz sparks excitement across the United States, this innovative tool offers dealerships a powerful way to enhance the customer experience. By utilizing the fully transactional configurator, dealerships can seamlessly offer custom wrap services as an official part of the ID. Buzz ownership journey. This tool allows dealerships to bring added value to their offerings, enabling them to meet customer demand for personalization without additional setup, all while strengthening the ID. Buzz's role as a symbol of individuality and creativity.

"Volkswagen's collaboration with Wrapmate allows us to offer our customers a creative platform to personalize their ID. Buzz with both new designs and those that offer a nod to the heritage of the Volkswagen brand," said Robert Gal, Sr. Manager of Volkswagen Accessories, VWoA.

All custom graphics are produced using premium 3M Wrap Film, ensuring durability and vibrant color quality. Wrapmate's network of more than 2,000 certified Wrapmate Pro installers ensures that each custom wrap is applied expertly in the owner's local market, helping to provide a stress-free customer experience from start to finish.

For more information on custom wrap options for the Volkswagen ID. Buzz and to start designing, visit Wrapmate's 3D ID. Buzz configurator.

About Wrapmate

Wrapmate is a technology-driven, full-service platform that reimagines the buy-and-sell experience in the vehicle graphics industry. With innovative customer experiences, efficient fulfillment, and a network of 2,000+ local installers, Wrapmate efficiently serves business owners, fleet managers, franchises, OEMs, advertisers, and consumers coast-to-coast. Learn more about Wrapmate's vehicle wrap solutions at https://wrapmate.com.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen of America, Inc. is an operating unit of Volkswagen Group of America, which is a subsidiary of Volkswagen AG. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Volkswagen of America sells the Atlas, Atlas Cross Sport, Golf GTI, Golf R, ID.4, ID. Buzz, Jetta, Jetta GLI, Taos, and Tiguan vehicles through more than 600 independent U.S. dealers. Volkswagen Group of America operates a state-of-the-art assembly facility in Chattanooga, Tennessee which produces Volkswagen brand vehicles including the Atlas, Atlas Cross Sport, and the ID.4. The global Volkswagen Group is one of the world's largest producers of passenger cars and Europe's largest automaker. Visit Volkswagen at www.vw.com or media.vw.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Javier Lozano, Jr.
CMO
javier.lozano.jr@wrapmate.com
303-529-9626

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QZPh27ABM7k

.

Source: Wrapmate

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.