Alliance Between 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty and Keller Williams Arizona Realty Offers Exceptional Protection to Home Sellers

2-10 Express Protection Aims to Help Home Sellers Address Home Breakdowns During the Active Listing Period

2-10 Home Buyers Warranty, a well-known provider of home warranty service plans, has created a strategic alliance with Keller Williams Arizona Realty that aims to protect more home sellers against home breakdowns that could derail a sale.

The alliance gives Keller Williams Arizona Realty home sellers in Phoenix and Tucson access to 2-10 Seller Coverage, which provides a budget-protecting solution to major breakdowns to home systems and appliances throughout the active listing period.

"We're proud to expand 2-10's Express Protection Program to even more Keller Williams Arizona Realty home sellers and position them for a successful transaction unencumbered by breakdowns," said 2-10's CEO Ryan O'Hara. "Keller Williams Arizona Realty has incredible agents who are dedicated to supporting their clients, and 2-10 Express Protection will be a big differentiator for sellers in terms of protecting their transactions."

Homes enrolled in the 2-10 Express Protection Program can access solutions to breakdowns of major systems and appliances while the home is actively on the market, helping home sellers protect their transactions and budgets.

"We're proud to offer 2-10 Express Protection to support the success of our home sellers," said Keller Williams Arizona Realty CEO David Morse. "Our goal is to maximize outstanding experiences for our clients while reducing unexpected stress, and 2-10 Express Protection allows us to do both."

A home warranty is an effective home-selling incentive according to New American Funding. Homes enrolled in the 2-10 Express Protection Program can also convert complimentary Seller Coverage to Buyer Coverage for additional protection for home buyers.

For more information about 2-10, visit www.2-10.com/agent.

About 2-10

Founded and based in Denver, the 2-10 family of companies has covered over six million homes with our complete line of warranties, system and appliance home service plans and risk management products. Since 1980, 2-10 has been a market leader in helping builders, real estate agents and homeowners protect their businesses and budgets against the unexpected. 2-10 continues to work with thousands of the nation's finest real estate professionals, home builders and service contractors. For more information about 2-10, please visit 2-10.com.

About Keller Williams Arizona Realty

The Keller Williams Arizona Realty real estate team is a full-service REALTOR® group. The brokerage serves buyers, sellers and investors in Scottsdale, Phoenix and surrounding areas. Keller Williams Arizona Realty is one of the largest and most successful Keller Williams brokerages in Arizona. Several of the most successful agents in the nation are on the leadership team at Keller Williams Arizona Realty. Our agents take a technology-driven, customer-focused approach to helping every client buy and sell homes successfully. For more information about Keller Williams Arizona Realty, please visit kwarizona.com.

Source: 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty