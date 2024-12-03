Fierce, Inc.: Bestseller 'Fierce Resilience' Reveals the Cure for Holiday Stress Overload

USA Today's newest bestselling book provides a scientifically proven system for lowering anxiety during the most stressful time of year

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2024 / Four out of 10 adults in the United States report feeling heightened stress and lower resilience during the holiday season. A new 2024 USA Today and Barnes & Noble best-selling book written by Fierce, Inc. CEO Edward Beltran, Fierce Resilience: Combatting Workplace Stress, One Conversation at a Time , offers a proven model for people to reduce stress and anxiety and build resilience. Fierce, Inc., is an award-winning leadership development and training company that has developed programs implemented at major companies, non-profits and educational institutions.

The period from Thanksgiving through New Year's Day is one of the most stressful times of the year, according to the American Psychological Association. In Fierce Resilience, Beltran offers a science-backed model, the Resilience Cycle, to help individuals recognize, understand, and effectively respond to the stress of the holiday season or any time of year. The actionable framework combines the science of stress management with the art of skillful conversation, providing practical tips to deal with workplace anxiety.

"During a season that often heightens stress, the Resilience Cycle offers a roadmap to stay grounded, respond thoughtfully, and make the most of each moment," Beltran said.

The Resilience Cycle has four key stages:

Awareness - Recognizing sources of stress and how they affect performance Analysis - Using biometric data (such as heartrate variability) to pinpoint key stressors Assessment - Determining the root causes of stress Action - Engaging in structured conversations and applying techniques to reduce stress and increase resilience

Research conducted by the Korn Ferry Institute found that when the Resilience Cycle is implemented, it can reduce perceived stress by 8% and anxiety by 16%, while increasing overall resilience by 5%. These findings reflect the effectiveness of Beltran's approach to individual well-being and organizational success.

"The Resilience Cycle provides a clear roadmap for people to stay grounded, respond thoughtfully, and make the most of every moment," Beltran said. "It's about using the power of conversations to transform how we experience stress and navigate tough situations."

Beltran is a globally known expert in leadership development. He earned an MBA from the Ross School of Business and studied at Wharton and Harvard. He has over 20 years of experience working at prestigious firms like Arthur Anderson and PwC. As CEO of Fierce Inc., Beltran created the platform Pulse by Fierce, which combines biometric intelligence with structured conversations for real-time feedback and personalized learning.

Beltran collaborated with biometrics experts for Pulse, an app for wearable devices that tracks stress in real time and syncs with a person's calendar to pinpoint exact moments of stress. The app also provides customized, AI-driven coaching to guide someone through stressful tasks.

Fierce Resilience has been recognized on several bestseller lists, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble and USA Today. Beltran has also received accolades from the Literary Titan Book Award (Winner) and the American Book Fest Award (Finalist), among others.

The book has received endorsements from leaders in many fields. Baseball Hall of Famer Dave Winfield calls it a "home run," saying, "What Ed Beltran offers are groundbreaking strategies to be used for today's most pressing workplace challenges."

Dr. Marshall Goldsmith, Thinkers50 #1 Executive Coach, said "Fierce Resilience is a masterclass in transforming workplace stress. This book is a powerful addition to any leader's arsenal." Steve Pemberton, author of A Chance in the World and The Lighthouse Effect, added that the book is "a compelling, must-read book that continues Fierce's tradition of delivering actionable insights for creating stress-free and thriving work environments."

For more information on Fierce Inc.'s programs or to interview Edward Beltran about the Resilience Cycle, contact the Fierce Resilience Press Team at FierceResilience@fierceinc.com or call 206-787-1109. To learn more about Fierce Resilience, please visit www.fierceresiliencebook.com or Amazon .

About Fierce Inc.

Fierce Inc. is an award-winning leadership development and training company specializing in improving workplace communication. It helps organizations achieve successful outcomes and measurable ROI by focusing on skillful conversations. Fierce Inc.'s programs are tailored to meet the unique needs of businesses, educational institutions, and non-profits worldwide, ensuring individual and collective success.

About Edward Jason Beltran

Edward Jason Beltran is the CEO of Fierce Inc. and the author of Fierce Resilience: Combatting Workplace Stress, One Conversation at a Time. With over 20 years of experience in leadership development, technology innovation, and stress management, he has helped transform organizations worldwide using his experience working at firms like Arthur Anderson and PwC and his leadership at Fierce Inc., creating the platform Pulse by Fierce that combines biometric intelligence with structured conversations for real-time feedback and personalized learning. Beltran holds an MBA from the Ross School of Business and has been recognized with multiple accolades and appearances on the Amazon, Barnes & Noble and USA Today bestseller lists.

