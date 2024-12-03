Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.12.2024
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
ACCESSWIRE
03.12.2024 15:14 Uhr
90 Leser
Pace® Analytical: Pace Unveils National Center of Excellence for Fungal Analysis

Finanznachrichten News

Company selects Pennsauken, NJ laboratory for its distinguished expertise in mycological research

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2024 / Pace® Analytical Services, the preferred provider of regulatory testing and analytical laboratory services, and a division of Pace®, a science and technology company, announced its National Center of Excellence (CoE) for Fungal Analysis in Pennsauken, NJ.

"We continue to see an increase in demand from clients looking to gain awareness and control of the biological contaminants in the buildings in which they learn, work, and live. And Pace® is committed to ensuring our indoor environments are healthy and safe," notes Robert DeMalo, M.Sc., Vice President of Operations for Pace® Building Sciences. "Our Fungal Analysis Center of Excellence is centered around renowned scientists, Dr. Chin Yang and Dr. Ching-Yi Tsai. Their technical expertise, coupled with the lab's centralized northeast location, were driving factors in building this site into a Center of Excellence." Doctors Yang and Tsai contributed to the American Conference of Governmental Industrial Hygienists (ACGIH) publication, Bioaerosols: Assessment and Controls second edition publication, which has become a gold standard for the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) industry.

Pace® offers comprehensive analytical testing and identification to evaluate and control health hazards in built environments. The Fungal Analysis Center of Excellence laboratory has decades of microbiology experience in fungal and bacterial investigations including full genus- and species-level fungal identification. In addition, the lab has added new test parameters such as wood rot fungi analysis and is in the process of developing several DNA fungal panels to be analyzed by mold-specific Quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction (qPCR).

The company works with environmental consultants, engineering firms, industrial hygienists, building science professionals, and others to deliver accurate, timely testing and consultation for harmful contaminants. To support clients and the industry, Pace® periodically holds educational sessions and seminars to promote bioaerosol awareness and mitigation on a variety of topics such as Legionella, waterborne pathogens, endotoxins, and more.

Pace® is a portfolio company of Leonard Green & Partners and Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners.

###

About Pace®
Pace® makes the world a safer, healthier place. For decades, Pace® people have been committed to advancing the science of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in our Life Sciences laboratories and supporting businesses, industries, consulting firms, government agencies, and more through our Analytical Services laboratories. Pace® offers local-level service backed by a national laboratory network. For customers with in-house labs, Pace® provides a range of professional services to keep their operations moving forward. The Pace® team works in partnership with customers by providing the service, science, and the data they need to make critical decisions that benefit us all.

Contact Information

Pam Bednar
Marketing Director
pam.bednar@pacelabs.com
612-297-0651

Brooke Schwartzel
Brand & Communications Manager
brooke.schwartzel@pacelabs.com
612-656-2241

.

Source: Pace® Analytical

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
