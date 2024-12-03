Mission Geo Launched to Champion Geothermal Heating and Cooling

Today marks the launch of Mission Geo, a multi-faceted outreach and advocacy initiative to boost awareness, understanding, and adoption of geothermal heating and cooling through ground source heat pump technology. An initiative of GeoExchange, the leading authority in geothermal policy and advocacy, Mission Geo seeks to transform the HVAC landscape.

Leveraging the temperature of the earth, a ground source heat pump (GSHP) transfers heat between the ground and a building to provide heating, cooling, and hot water by circulating a fluid through underground pipes that absorb or release heat, depending on the season.

Mission Geo will provide information and insights to promote the advantages and benefits of ground source heat pump technology to builders and contractors, architects and designers, drillers, engineers, utilities, policymakers, commercial building owners, and consumers.

"Ground source heat pumps are a smart, proven, sustainable choice for heating and cooling," said Eric Torykian, newly appointed Executive Director of Mission Geo. "These systems offer significant financial and environmental benefits, making them a sound investment and a better way to heat and cool buildings for homeowners and businesses alike. Mission Geo's goal is simple: to drive the widespread adoption of geothermal heating and cooling."

Mission Geo's infrastructure development efforts will include a blend of public relations, public affairs, workforce education, social media, and event sponsorships to reach key stakeholders.

"Now is the right time to introduce Mission Geo as state agencies, utilities, and legislators are increasingly recognizing the value of ground source heat pumps," said Ryan Dougherty, President of GeoExchange. "Mission Geo will amplify this awareness, pushing for the regulatory and legislative support needed to accelerate geothermal heating and cooling adoption."

Working in collaboration with the International Ground Source Heat Pump Association (IGSHPA), Mission Geo will support workforce development programs to increase the number of trained HVAC contractors, drillers, engineers, designers, and other stakeholders in the design and installation of ground source heat pump technology. Jeff Hammond, Executive Director of IGSHPA, highlighted the benefits of this initiative: "Ground source heat pump technology offers significant growth opportunities for contractors, engineers/designers, architects, and drillers/excavators. The creation of lucrative careers in a growing industry is another compelling aspect of this technology's expansion," he said. "Mission Geo will be instrumental in unlocking these new opportunities."

About Mission Geo

Mission Geo is a multi-faceted awareness, understanding, and adoption initiative that will help drive market and infrastructure development in the geothermal heating and cooling industry. The initiative will focus on contractors, drillers/excavators, architects/engineers, builders, utilities, policymakers, commercial building owners, and consumers about the advantages and benefits of geothermal heat pump systems over all other HVAC systems.

About GeoExchange

The Geothermal Exchange Organization (GeoExchange) is a non-profit trade association dedicated to advancing public policies that support the adoption of geothermal heating and cooling systems-the world's most energy-efficient and environmentally friendly heating and cooling technology.

About IGSHPA

The International Ground Source Heat Pump Association (IGSHPA) is a non-profit, member-driven organization established in 1987 to advance ground source heat pump (GSHP) technology on local, state/provincial, national, and international levels.

