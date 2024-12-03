Blanca Commercial Real Estate: Onyx Tower Wins 2024 USGBC Local Market Leadership Design and Construction Award

Recognized for its innovative design and sustainability, Onyx Tower leads in Class A office innovation in South Florida

AVENTURA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2024 / Blanca Commercial Real Estate , the exclusive leasing agent for the Onyx Tower , is pleased to announce that the building has been honored with the USGBC Local Market Leadership Award for Florida in the Design and Construction category. This prestigious recognition highlights the Onyx Tower's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and its positive impact on the local community.

The USGBC Local Market Leadership Award celebrates exceptional projects, professionals, and partners who drive progress in creating sustainable buildings and improving the communities they serve. The Onyx Tower's achievement underscores its outstanding contributions to sustainable architecture and environmental responsibility.

The Onyx Tower is a key component of The O Towers, a dynamic business complex of three Class A office buildings in Aventura and Hallandale Beach. Along with The White Tower and The Red Tower, the O Towers business hub offers a combined 400,000 square feet of premier office space. These buildings form an integrated business campus that provides expansive panoramic bay views, top amenities, ample parking, valet service, 24/7 security, controlled access, and on-site ownership and property management.

The O Towers business complex offers over one acre of collaborative outdoor spaces, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a jogging trail, a rooftop lap pool, a versatile conference room, and seamless Wi-Fi connectivity throughout the property. Committed to sustainability, the Onyx Tower features LEED Platinum certification, electric vehicle chargers, solar panels, and an innovative rainwater recycling system and a full backup generator, ensuring business continuity.

"We are thrilled that the Onyx Tower has received the USGBC Local Market Leadership Award for Florida," said Tere Blanca, CEO, Founder, and Chairman of Blanca Commercial Real Estate. "This recognition is a testament to our client's commitment to creating forward-thinking, sustainable Class A office spaces that serve the needs of modern businesses while enhancing the local community," she added. "The Onyx Tower exemplifies how design and sustainability can merge to create environments that encourage wellness, collaboration, productivity, and growth."

Completed in 2022, the Onyx Tower with 28 stories comprises nearly 300,000 square feet of office space. The building features energy-efficient finishes, including hurricane-rated windows, glass balcony doors, expansive windows offering panoramic ocean views, and a highly efficient floor plate design.

The O Towers are ideally located in Aventura and Hallandale Beach, offer seamless access to four major airports, including Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood and Miami International Airports, and is also conveniently located near key expressways such as I-95 and SR 856, as well as the Aventura Brightline train station, which connects Aventura to major destinations like Downtown Fort Lauderdale, Downtown Miami, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and Orlando. The business complex is just minutes from Aventura Mall, with over 300 retail and dining options, and Gulfstream Park, directly across the street, offering additional shopping, dining, and entertainment experiences.

About Blanca Commercial Real Estate

Blanca Commercial Real Estate is Florida's leading independently owned commercial real estate services firm, known for customizing solutions that drive success for their clients while giving back generously to the community and industry they serve. Founded in 2009, Blanca Commercial Real Estate has advised clients and executed the leasing and sales of approximately 15 million square feet and has maintained over 30% market share of all Class A and B office lease transactions signed in Miami since 2016. With three offices and 50 top professionals, Blanca Commercial Real Estate's vision is to deliver outstanding results for its clients by leveraging its superior market intelligence, data-driven research, carefully customized strategies, and excellence in service. Blanca's differentiators, including their client-first approach and their passion, have contributed to their phenomenal growth and continued success on behalf of their clients. Their services include advising companies on their real estate requirements across various industries, representing owners and developers of office and mixed-use properties, investment sales, property management, and consulting services including new office and mixed-use developments and tenant community programs. For more information, please visit www.blancacre.com .

