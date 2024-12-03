Connolly Music and Blustream Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform the Musical Instrument Industry

Enhancing Customer Engagement and Driving Growth for Music Retailers Nationwide

EAST NORTHPORT, NY and WORCESTER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2024 / Connolly Music Company, a US source for an exclusive lineup of world-class music products, has announced an exciting partnership with Blustream, the pioneer in post-purchase product experience platforms. This collaboration establishes Connolly as Blustream's premier partner in the musical instrument industry, setting the stage for innovation and enhanced support for music retailers nationwide.

The partnership aims to revolutionize customer engagement by integrating Blustream's cutting-edge technology with Connolly's extensive industry expertise and reach. Blustream's platform enables music dealers to connect with renters and customers through personalized, automated messaging, offering tailored instrument care tips, educational resources, and purchase recommendations. Together, the companies will help retailers boost renter retention, drive revenue, reduce returns, and maximize the lifetime value of each customer.

"Blustream has redefined customer experience by connecting brands with their audiences in meaningful, data-driven ways," said Ken Rapp, CEO and co-founder of Blustream. "Our collaboration with Connolly Music will allow us to scale these capabilities, helping music retailers retain their renters and grow their businesses like never before."

The partnership leverages Blustream's proven success in the music industry, demonstrating exceptional results, including community retention rates exceeding 90% and significant revenue growth. By embedding Blustream's product experience technology into existing rental and sales processes, Connolly Music will empower its dealer network to create enduring connections with its customers, turning one-time renters and buyers into lifelong players.

"For decades, Connolly Music has supported music dealers with top-tier products," said Jake Connolly, CEO of Connolly Music. "Partnering with Blustream allows us to take this commitment further, enabling our dealers to offer a superior rental and ownership experience that fosters long-term customer loyalty and success."

This partnership represents a significant step forward in improving retention rates in musical instrument rentals, particularly among students and first-time players. By providing consistent engagement and educational resources through Blustream's platform, dealers can ensure that more customers continue their musical journey and thrive with the proper guidance, support, and accessories.

For more information about Connolly Music and Blustream, visit www.connollymusic.com and www.blustream.io.

About Blustream

Blustream is a product experience management company. We believe every company should deliver exceptional product experiences to their consumers. Our Product Experience platform is an intelligent, adaptive messaging software capable of sending personalized, automated messages to product owners at exactly the right time. Consumer product and services companies across industries turn to Blustream to build innovative product experiences that drive revenue, retention, and LTV. Give your products a voice: https://www.blustream.io/.

About Connolly Music

Connolly Music Company is the U.S. source for an exclusive lineup of best-in-class music products. Our brands include Thomastik-Infeld strings, König & Meyer stands, Revelle instruments & bows, Magic Rosin, The Realist transducers & instruments, Jargar strings, Boveda humidification, and more. We are dedicated to connecting manufacturers, resellers, and the devoted community of musicians they serve. We continuously strive to provide our customers with the best service, products, selection & information available.

Media Contacts

Grace Newman

Marketing Director

gracen@connollymusic.com

Caroline Hoffer

York IE

caroline@york.ie

SOURCE: Blustream

View the original press release on accesswire.com