KI Wall's WiggleRoom Receives Designation as a Certified Autism Resource

KI Wall is proud to announce that its WiggleRoom product line has been designated as a Certified Autism Resource by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards. This certification recognizes products that address the needs of individuals with autism, based on one or more of the IBCCES Board's six areas of autism competency.

"We're honored to be recognized for our commitment to creating spaces that accommodate individuals with a range of sensory needs, including those with autism," said Ryan Usiak, vice president of KI Wall. "The WiggleRoom line was designed to provide quiet, private spaces in open environments. This certification affirms that these core features make WiggleRoom a valuable resource for people with autism and other forms of neurodivergence."

KI Wall's WiggleRoom product line includes single-user WiggleRoom privacy pods and WiggleRoom Super Structure , a freestanding post-and-beam system that creates open or closed meeting spaces for small groups. Both products allow students or office workers to break away from noise and distraction and find peace and quiet to relax, learn, or connect with others.

Supportive features include:

Sound-absorbing panels and self-closing doors that reduce noise by 30 decibels.

User-controlled lighting systems allow individuals to dim the light and set the light temperature according to their preference.

Solid walls can be outfitted with PET felt material for enhanced acoustic absorption.

Optional occupancy lights indicate whether a pod is in use, reducing the risk of unintended interactions.

"Through our customers, we've seen how WiggleRoom supports the individualized needs of employees and students in a variety of environments," said Nathan Quintal, KI Wall's senior product marketing manager. "This Certified Autism Resource designation underscores our commitment to providing inclusive architectural and design solutions."

Learn more about WiggleRoom at kiwall.com .

About KI Wall

KI Wall is dedicated to transforming spaces with a seamless blend of elegance and functionality. With a focus on style that can be seen, felt, heard, and experienced, KI Wall fulfills its purpose by bringing design visions to life, reimagining every detail to advance the spaces where people work, learn, and heal. It's walls, reimagined. For more information, visit kiwall.com .

Media Contact

Lucia Orlandi

lucia@keybridge.biz

(202) 970-9745

SOURCE: KI Wall

View the original press release on accesswire.com